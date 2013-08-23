FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, dollar trim gains as housing data disappoints
August 23, 2013 / 2:22 PM / in 4 years

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, dollar trim gains as housing data disappoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* U.S. stocks surrender most gains after new home sales data
    * U.S. dollar index gives up gains

    NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) -    U.S. stocks and the dollar
were mostly lower in early New York trade on Friday after a
government report showed sales of new single-family homes in
America fell sharply in July to their lowest level in nine
months, casting a shadow over the country's housing recovery. 
. 
    The report raised doubts about the timing and extent of cuts
 to the Federal Reserve's stimulus program. 
    "This has been a very unique market situation with the Fed
stimulus being such an important component to the market rally.
This is uncharted waters for us," said Gordon Charlop, managing
director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
"So regardless of what the move is, the fact you are someplace
you haven't been before is cause for uncertainty."
    The next Fed monetary policy meeting is scheduled for Sept.
17-18.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.80
points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,935.94. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.78 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,655.18.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.97 points, or 0.16
percent, at 3,644.68. 
     The dollar surrendered gains against a basket of currencies
 on Friday, after earlier climbing to a three-week peak
versus the yen, helped by the rise in U.S. bond yields this week
on expectations the Fed will reduce its asset-buying program
next month.

