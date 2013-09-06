GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond prices climb, dollar falls on U.S. data

* Euro rises, dollar slips against yen on jobs data * Stocks up after briefly retreating on Putin comments over Syria aid * Bond prices rally By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Stocks and bond prices jumped on Friday while the dollar declined after a report showed U.S. jobs growth was less than expected in August, adding to uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin to trim its massive bond-buying program. Gold prices also gained after the payrolls data, which added to signs that U.S. economic growth may have slowed a bit in the third quarter. Wall Street stocks briefly retreated in tandem with European shares after Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to assist Syria. Yet Putin made clear that Russia did not want to be sucked into a war over Syria. Jitters over a U.S. military strike against Syria remained, and drove up U.S. crude oil futures more than $2 a barrel. The Fed has said it would begin to reduce its $85 billion a month worth of bond purchases depending on progress in the labor market. Policymakers were widely expected to make an announcement on the bond program when they meet Sept. 17-18, and the day's data caused some investors to question whether the Fed would begin to pare back its purchases at that meeting. Besides a weaker-than-expected payrolls number for August, economists took note of steep downward revisions to the job gains in June and July. "Today's data, in combination with Syrian uncertainties, are likely to keep the U.S. Fed on the sidelines for now," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York. Still, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a consistent hawk who has argued for a tapering in bond purchases all year, said Friday the Fed should begin reducing monthly bond purchases later this month in order to set monetary policy on a course for "gradual and predictable" normalization. The dollar fell from a seven-week high against the euro. The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.3168 and the dollar was down 1.2 percent against the yen at 98.89 yen. The dollar index was at 82.184, down 0.5 percent, not far from a recent seven-week peak of 82.671. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.73 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,953.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.60 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,658.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.78 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,665.56. MSCI's world share index, which tracks 45 countries, was up 0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 ended up 0.5 percent after briefly trading lower on the Syria headlines. BOND PRICES RALLY The U.S. bond market rallied, with benchmark yields falling back below 3 percent after the jobs report. Worries over a U.S. military strike against Syria also revived safe-haven demand for bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 19/32 in price, after surging over 1 point moments after the payrolls data. Their yield fell to as low as 2.864 percent before retracing back to 2.925 percent. The 10-year yield had touched 3.007 percent overnight, a level not seen since July 2011. Gold, which has benefited from ultra-cheap central bank liquidity, climbed after the data. Gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,386.74 an ounce. U.S. crude oil futures rose on concerns a possible strike against Syria woud cause oil prices to spike. The U.S. Congress will vote next week on President Barack Obama's proposal to launch a missile strike against Syria. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery rose to settle up 86 cents at $116.12 per barrel, while U.S. crude oil for October delivery jumped $2.16 per barrel to settle at $110.53.