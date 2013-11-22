GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as worries on Fed taper cool, dollar gains

* Fears of tapering offset by views on continued easy policy

* Dollar above 101 yen, but loses ground on euro

* Oil rises above $110 a barrel as market eyes Iran talks

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar rose and global equity markets edged higher on Friday as worries that the Federal Reserve will soon start to scale back on its bond-buying program were quelled by assurances that Fed policy will remain accommodative.

The volatility that gripped the market this week eased as investors took the view that a likely tapering of the bond program in the first three months of next year does not necessarily mean official interest rates will rise soon afterward.

In the lingo of Wall Street, to taper is not to tighten, a revelation that put the Dow on track to close a seventh straight week of gains, its longest winning streak since an eight-week rally that began in December 2010.

Even after the U.S. central bank starts to scale back its stimulus, monetary policy is likely to be very accommodative for some time, perhaps for years, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on CNBC on Friday.

“The Fed will not start to taper until the economy is able to walk on its own, that’s a positive,” said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors, in New York. “From a catalyst perspective things are calm; we’re sitting just off record highs and in the near term we’re probably fairly valued.”

MSCI’s all-country world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 countries, rose 0.39 percent.

Wall Street rallied, with the Dow Jones industrial average setting an all-time intraday high. It was last up 20.65 points, or 0.13 percent, at 16,030.64. The S&P 500 gained 5.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,801.61, and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.711 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,986.866.

Solid U.S. data this week also eased concern that weaker growth in China and the euro zone may set back the fragile global economic recovery, pointing to a gradually improving outlook for 2014, albeit with less Fed money printing.

Earlier in the global session, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent after shedding 1.4 percent on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei , getting an extra boost from the weaker yen, added 0.1 percent to edge close to its highest level of the year.

European equity markets were largely steady, with the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closing 0.1 percent higher at 1,296.92.

A closely watched measure of stock market volatility, the Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index, sank to a near seven-year low.

DOLLAR MIXED

The dollar gained strength against the yen despite signs of a more delayed Fed tapering schedule, reaching a peak of around 101.35 yen for the first time since July. It last traded at 101.24.

The euro climbed to a four-year high against the yen and rose for a second straight day versus the dollar after much-stronger-than-expected German business sentiment pointed to a continued rebound in Europe’s largest economy.

The euro has gained from the swing higher in long-term U.S. Treasury yields, which has expanded the dollar’s rate advantage over the yen. Yields on 10-year Treasuries were at 2.75 percent , compared with 0.63 percent for Japanese government bonds.

Bund futures settled down 3 ticks at 140.95, though in after-market trading they rose to 141.08 euros.

Comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that the yen was not abnormally low and that there was no sign of a bubble in shares added to the yen’s weakness.

The greenback fared less well against the euro, which bounced on Thursday when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi shot down a report that the central bank was considering cutting a key interest rate below zero.

Draghi’s comments had lifted the common currency from a one-week low of $1.3399. The euro extended gains against the dollar on Friday on a surprise rise in German business morale in November, rising to around $1.3544.

Among commodities, Brent crude oil held near $110.83 a barrel, adding 75 cents after gaining $2 on Thursday to take the price to its highest in a month.

The rally has been fed by news of dwindling stocks and refinery glitches in the United States and Europe, as well as signs as that an imminent breakthrough in talks over Iran’s nuclear program looks less likely.

U.S. oil was off 43 cents at $95.01 a barrel, which followed a rise of $1.59 in the previous session.