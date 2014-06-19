GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed-fueled stocks and bonds rise, dollar falls

* World stock gauge hits all-time high, Wall Street slips * Treasury yields fall to two-week low on dovish Fed * Oil hits nine-month high near $115 on Iraqi tensions * Dollar sags on dovish Fed tone (Adds opening of U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON) NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - A measure of global equity performance hit an all-time high and bond prices rose on Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve lowered its forecast for target U.S. interest rates in the long term, an outlook that lifted risk appetite around the world. Stocks on Wall Street fell slightly after the benchmark S&P 500 surged to a new record on Wednesday when the Fed expressed confidence the U.S. economic recovery was on track. Stocks in Europe rose to new six-year highs after equities in Asia posted strong gains, while U.S. Treasuries yields fell to two-week lows on the Fed's more dovish tone following a meeting of the central bank's policy-makers. The dollar sank to three-week lows as many traders had expected the Fed to take a more hawkish stance because of recent signs of a pickup in price pressure. The bond market is ignoring the Fed's lowered projections for growth and what the outlook for unemployment says, which is a reason to be cautious, said David Kelly, chief global strategist for JPMorgan Asset Management. "A lot of money in short-term accounts needs to be put to work, and that is helping both the bond market and stock market. The stock market is doing well because the bond market did not react in any negative way to what the Fed said," Kelly said. MSCI's all-country world index, which accounts for about 85 percent of investable equities, rose 0.46 percent to pass an all-time high set in November 2007. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of regional shares rose 0.66 percent to a six-year high of 1,396.60 points. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.26 points, or 0.15 percent, to 16,881.36. The S&P 500 lost 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,955 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.798 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,353.038. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.5880 percent. In Europe, peripheral euro zone bond yields headed back towards historic lows. German bund futures ticked up 68 points to settle at 146.14. The greenback touched a three-week low against a basket of currencies at 80.147. The euro strengthened to a 10-day high against the dollar, while sterling advanced to its highest level versus the greenback since October 2008. The euro gained 0.18 percent to $1.3619, while the dollar fell 0.08 percent to 101.83 yen. Brent crude hit a nine-month high near $115 a barrel on concerns heavy fighting in Iraq could limit oil supply from OPEC's second-biggest producer. Brent was up 56 cents at $114.82 a barrel. The U.S. crude oil futures contract for July, which expires on Friday, rose 48 cents at $106.45 a barrel. (Reporting by Herbert Lash, Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)