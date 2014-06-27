GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St down, Europe shares in first weekly drop since April

* U.S. stocks set for second week of losses in three * U.S. 10-year yield near 3-week low, gold higher * Brent oil in for biggest weekly drop in a month (Updates with midday markets) By David Gaffen and Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday as mixed economic data pushed Wall Street towards a second week of losses in three, and European equities had their first weekly drop since April on worries over unrest in Iraq and Ukraine. U.S. Treasuries yields eased at the end of a week of steady price gains for government bonds fueled by increasing worries that economic growth in the No. 1 economy may be slower than policymakers believe. The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies and looked set for a second week of losses, after U.S. consumer sentiment data was not positive enough to boost expectations for a rise in interest rates any time soon. The S&P 500 was less than 1 percent away from an intraday record high reached on Tuesday as U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected, according to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final June reading issued on Friday. "The market is listless with earnings and data coming in mixed, but stocks in general continue to look attractive relative to bonds, and we're fairly priced from a historical perspective," said David Katz, chief investment officer at Matrix Asset Advisors in New York. "That should be enough to continue driving buyers, even with disappointing news." The Dow Jones industrial average fell 63.45 points or 0.38 percent, to 16,782.68, the S&P 500 lost 3.53 points or 0.18 percent, to 1,953.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.856 points or 0.04 percent, to 4,380.902. Nike Inc shares rose 1.6 percent to $78.15 a day after its fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations. For the week, the Dow is down 0.8 percent and the S&P is down 0.3 percent. The Nasdaq, which is up 0.4 percent, is on track for its sixth weekly rise out of the past seven. The 10-year benchmark Treasury yield was at 2.5340 percent, after hitting a low of 2.507 percent earlier in the day. Europe's main stock index, the FTSEurofirst300, settled at 1,371.28, flat on the day but down 1.7 percent for its first weekly loss in 10 weeks. The MSCI world stocks gauge was at 427.10, flat on the day but down 0.5 percent on the week. The spot price of gold was closing in on a fourth straight weekly gain at $1,318 an ounce, as geopolitical unrest in Iraq and Ukraine boosted the precious metal's appeal and soft U.S. data weakened the dollar. Brent crude oil was almost flat at $113.26 and was on track for its biggest weekly drop in a month since the fighting in Iraq has not yet spread to the south where most of the country's oil is produced. (Reporting by David Gaffen in New York and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)