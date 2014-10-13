GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides from recent highs, stocks wobble

* Crude oil prices continue to fall

* Dollar retreats broadly on global growth concern, Fed views

* Trade data ease worries over China slowdown (Updates prices, changes dateline from previous LONDON)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar weakened on Monday after comments from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of interest rate hikes, lifting pressure off metals prices, while stocks hovered between gains and losses after last week’s rout.

Stronger-than-expected data out of China gave the bulls some respite, but traders remained cautious after numbers out of China and Germany last week pointed to a global slowdown.

Brent crude oil fell to its lowest in almost four years after key Middle East producers signalled they would keep output high even if that meant lower prices.

Stock traders on Wall Street were bracing for the start of earnings season, with many expecting the next move in equities to take its cue from corporate outlooks for the rest of the year.

The S&P 500 last week posted its largest weekly decline since March 2012 on continued concern about the strength of the global economy.

“I think you are going to be surprised, earnings are going to be solid and the guidance forward is going to be OK, so I don’t think this nervousness is justified,” said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at O‘Neil Securities in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 16,510.9, the S&P 500 lost 7.23 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,898.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.89 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,256.35.

The MSCI All-Country World index was down less than 0.1 percent after earlier dropping to a seven-month low. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was also little changed.

Chinese trade data eased fears of slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, showing exports grew 15.4 percent year-on-year in September and imports rose 7 percent in terms of value, both ahead of market expectations. But broader concerns about global growth remained.

The euro zone, without growth and flirting with deflation, faces the prospect of recession in its economic powerhouse, Germany. Adding to the low mood, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday revised France’s credit outlook to negative and cut Finland’s triple-A rating to AA+.

Federal Reserve officials said over the weekend that a sharp slowdown in the global economy could delay an increase in U.S. interest rates.

“If foreign growth is weaker than anticipated, the consequences for the U.S. economy could lead the Fed to remove accommodation more slowly than otherwise,” Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was down 0.4 percent. The Japanese yen, often sought as a safe haven in uncertain times, gained 0.3 percent to 107.38 to the dollar and the euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2677.

“If the U.S. is not going to raise rates as aggressively as the market anticipated ... you can make the case for being short dollars,” said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago. He said Germany’s signs of weakness remained “a big concern.”

CRUDE PRICES UNDER PRESSURE

A combination of abundant supply and concerns about global demand has crushed crude oil prices in recent weeks. Brent crude futures for November last traded down 2.2 percent at $88.22, having touched $87.74, its lowest since December 2010.

Kuwait said OPEC was unlikely to cut production to support prices, while Saudi Arabia has privately told oil market participants it could be comfortable with $80 oil.

“In light of these comments, one should not expect any OPEC output cuts before the Nov. 27 meeting,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at SEB in Oslo.

Spot gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar fell as worries about the global economy reduced investor appetite for risk. The sharp decline in oil prices, however, kept pressure on gold in the medium term as inflation expectations are lowered.

Gold rose to a near four-week high of $1,237.30 an ounce and last stood at $1,230, up 0.6 percent. Copper gained 0.7 percent. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Sam Forgione in New York and Sam Wilkin in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)