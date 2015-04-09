GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece to repay IMF, European stocks at seven-year high

(Updates prices, adds details of U.S. Treasury auction)

* Stocks rally, Europe hits seven-year high

* Greece makes IMF payment

* Bond yields rise after weak auction, dollar stronger

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - World equity markets rose on Thursday, lifted by Greece’s repayment of a 450 million euro loan installment to the International Monetary Fund and growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates until the latter part of the year.

Bond yields spiked after a weak sale of long-dated Treasury securities, while Wall Street was little changed, as investors focused on next week’s flood of corporate earnings.

European markets ended higher after German industrial output and trade data, which showed the continent’s largest economy improving in February.

The dollar rose to a three-week high against the euro, continuing a recovery from recent weakness. Oil prices rebounded from sharp declines on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.87 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,909.45, the S&P 500 gained 2.66 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,084.64, and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.56 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,957.30.

Europe’s EuroFirst 300 index ended up 1.1 percent at a seven-year high of 1,630 points.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.1 percent at 7,015 points and Germany’s DAX was 1.1 percent higher at 12,166 points.

“While the risk of a Greek exit remains high, European equities continue to be supported by extremely low core euro area yields which remain at the bottom of recent ranges,” Barclays said in a note on Thursday.

The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield fell to a record low of 0.146 percent.

The U.S. Treasury market weakened after a weak auction of $13 billion in 30-year bonds. The bonds were sold at a high yield of 2.597 percent, about two basis points higher than where the issue was trading prior to the auction.

Bond yields rose after the auction, with the 10-year note’s yield spiking to 1.96 percent, highest in more than a week.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials, including the release of minutes from the Fed’s March policy meeting, suggest the committee will move in a measured fashion. The expectation that a rate increase will not come until later in the year helped boost stocks, as it has since late March.

However, on Wednesday, New York Fed President William Dudley said at a Reuters event that a June interest-rate increase was still possible if the labor market showed sufficient strength.

Currency traders were focused on this more hawkish message. The dollar index was up 0.2 percent, its fourth consecutive daily rise. The euro was down 0.8 percent on the day at $1.0699.

Crude oil took back some lost ground following a plunge overnight triggered by a rise in U.S. stocks and news of record Saudi oil production.

U.S. crude was up 1.1 percent to $50.94 a barrel. Brent rose 1.3 percent to $56.86.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7 percent to its highest since mid-September. Japanese stocks rose 0.75 percent to a 15-year high, while Hong Kong rose 2.7 percent to a seven-year peak.