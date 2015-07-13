GLOBAL MARKETS-Deal on Greek crisis lifts equity markets, but anxiety remains

* European, U.S. stocks gain on Greek bailout plan

* Euro falls as deal brings U.S. rate hike into focus

* Oil tumbles as Iran nuclear deal looms (Adds U.S. market open, byline)

By Marc Jones and Herbert Lash

LONDON/NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - World equity markets climbed on Monday, welcoming new talks to keep Greece afloat with a bailout and within the euro zone, even as the single European currency weakened with a final Greek deal yet to be agreed.

European equity markets rose more than 1 percent and Wall Street gained almost as much after euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its sovereignty to outside supervision in return for agreeing to talks on an 86-billion-euro bailout.

The euro initially rose on the news only to reverse gains and drop more than 1 percent, on the prospect that higher U.S. interest rates in the near future will bolster the dollar.

Investors remained anxious that a deal was still not in hand and that international lenders, led by Germany after all-night talks, obliged leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to abandon his promises of ending austerity.

“This is not over yet, in fact it might be far from over,” said Anthony Lawler, a portfolio manager who invests in hedge funds at investment firm GAM in London. “It is not at all certain that the Greek government will accept what is proposed.”

The euro fell 1.13 percent to $1.1036, while the dollar gained 0.59 percent to 123.46 against the yen.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index hit a two-week high, rising 1.9 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 1.8 percent to 1,570.51.

MSCI’s all-country world stock index rose 0.84 percent.

“We’re seeing a relief rally,” said Andrew Milligan, global head of strategy at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh. “As we go through the details, however, it’s very clear that there is a sizeable number of hurdles to jump over, especially in Athens.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 189.71 points, or 1.07 percent, to 17,950.12. The S&P 500 gained 18.52 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,095.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 59.15 points, or 1.18 percent, to 5,056.85.

U.S. Treasury yields rose and yields on low-rated government debt in Europe closed the gap on safe-haven German alternatives.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield 2.46 percent.

The gap between Italian and German bond yields narrowed to a two-month low of 1.14 percentage points in early trading, but later widened to the 1.23 percent level seen three weeks ago.

Oil prices tumbled as Iran and six world powers appeared to be closing in on a nuclear deal that would end sanctions on the Islamic Republic and allow more Iranian oil on to world markets.

Brent crude for August fell 53 cents to $58.20 a barrel. U.S. light crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was down 20 cents at $52.54 a barrel.