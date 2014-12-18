GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks catch Wall St tailwind

* As Wall St jumps for second day

* Swiss central bank imposes negative rates to restrain franc

* BOJ to stick with bond buying, ECB getting closer to QE

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Asian markets looked set for another upbeat session on Friday after Wall Street boasted its biggest two-day advance since late 2011 amid relief the Federal Reserve was in no rush to start hiking interest rates.

The gains came even as oil stayed under pressure, suggesting equity investors were beginning to see the positives in lower fuel costs and increased consumer spending power.

Brent was quoted $1.37 lighter at $59.81 a barrel, while U.S. crude was hovering around $55.00 after losing more than $2 on Thursday.

In Asia, Nikkei futures pointed to opening gains of around 2 percent which would erase much of the index’s recent losses. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.4 percent.

“Risk sentiment is ending the week on a stronger footing after a poor start,” said analysts at Barclays. “Market expectations for ECB QE add to the Fed’s upbeat message on U.S. growth and stabilization in Russia.”

Dealers noted that Friday was quadruple witching day, where market index futures and options, stock options and stock futures expire, often leading to heightened volatility.

The Bank of Japan also holds a policy meeting Friday and is certain to stay committed to its massive stimulus campaign, printing yen to buy truck loads of government bonds.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will likely repeat calls for firms to increase wages at his post-meeting news conference, as well as urge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to press ahead with fiscal and structural reforms.

On Wall Street, investors were still celebrating the Fed’s pledge to be patient in withdrawing stimulus. The Dow surged 2.43 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.4 percent and Nasdaq 2.24 percent.

That was the biggest daily rise for the S&P since January 2013 and left it up 4.5 percent in just two sessions.

The technology sector jumped 3 percent as Oracle Corp romped 10.2 percent higher a day after quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations.

GOING NEGATIVE

In currencies, the main mover was the Swiss franc which slid after Switzerland’s central bank surprised by imposing negative interest rates on deposits, essentially charging banks for parking their francs at the SNB.

A higher franc would aggravate the country’s deflation problem, so the SNB hopes to stem a flight to the safe-haven currency driven by concern over the euro zone and Russia’s deepening crisis.

The franc duly slid to its lowest against the US dollar since May 2013 at 0.9847 francs. However, losses against the euro were much more modest in part because the European Central Bank is widely expected to ease again soon.

Indeed, analysts were quick to note that the SNB’s negative rates take effect on Jan 22, the date of the ECB’s next meeting, which only fuelled speculation the ECB will finally launch all-out quantitative stimulus by buying government debt.

That was one reason the euro resumed its decline against the U.S. dollar, dropping to $1.2285 and a long way from the week’s peak of $1.2569. That was uncomfortably close to its December trough of $1.2245, and a break there would take it to territory not visited since late 2012.

With the ECB set to ease and the Fed contemplating tightening, yields have moved decisively in favour of the dollar. The premium that two-year Treasuries pay over bunds has widened to 71 basis points, its biggest since early 2007.

Yields on U.S. 10-year paper rose back to 2.22 percent, having been as low as 2.00 percent early in the week. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)