FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt in shadow of Wall Street's earnings woes
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt in shadow of Wall Street's earnings woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Spreadbetters see lower openings for European bourses

* Weak results from IBM, Apple take a toll on U.S. shares

* Dollar just shy of highs touched earlier in the week

* Crude futures remain under pressure from supply glut fears

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Asian stocks skidded on Wednesday after weak earnings dragged down U.S. equities, while the dollar was trading just below highs hit earlier this week.

S&P 500 mini futures were down about 0.4 percent from late U.S. levels, after U.S. equities tumbled on weak earnings from bellwethers IBM and United Technologies, while Apple Inc slumped in late trading after posting its results.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 24 points or 0.4 percent lower; Germany’s DAX to open 40 points or 0.3 percent lower; and France’s CAC 40 to open 11 to 13 points or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday.

“As goes Apple, as goes the U.S. stock market. So, unless we see something spectacular from European markets, we should see a modestly risk-off session in the U.S.,” Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, said in a note.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended losses and was down about 1.1 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index ended down 1.2 percent, snapping its six-day rising streak and pulling away from Tuesday’s nearly four-week closing high as the Apple news reverberated on related tech shares.

“Since the market had been rising, such bad news can take a toll,” said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. “But the impact from Apple’s weak forecast should not drag on.”

Spot gold shed about 0.7 percent on the day to $1,090.95 per ounce, after plunging to five-year lows on Monday as investors unloaded bullion against a backdrop of improving risk sentiment after Greece agreed on a plan with its creditors that will keep it in the euro zone for now.

Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday upgraded Greece’s sovereign credit rating by two notches and revised its outlook to stable from negative, citing euro zone countries’ initial agreement to start negotiations with Athens on a third bailout.

The euro edged down slightly on the day at $1.0935, toward Monday’s three-month low of $1.0808.

The dollar index was steady at 97.331 after rising as high as 98.151 in the previous session, its highest level since late April.

The dollar edged down about 0.2 percent against the yen to 123.67 yen after scaling a six-week high of 124.48 yen on Tuesday.

Crude oil futures remained under pressure as investors worried about ample supply.

U.S. crude was down 1.4 percent at $50.13, while Brent shed about 0.9 percent to $56.53. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.