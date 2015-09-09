GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks soar as Asia rides global rally

* Nikkei jumps 7.7 pct on corporate tax cut news

* German data, hopes for more Beijing easing, brighten global mood

* Dollar edges down vs currency basket but firms against yen

* Crude rises but stays at low levels before weekly inventory data

By Nichola Saminather and Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Asian shares extended a global rally on Wednesday, with markets in China stabilising and Japanese stocks posting their biggest one-day gain since the height of the global financial crisis in 2008.

The upbeat mood was set to lift Europe, with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up as much as 2.2 percent, Germany’s DAX 3.6 percent higher, and France’s CAC 40 2.2 percent higher.

Japan’s Nikkei soared 7.7 percent, its biggest single-day gain since October 2008, apparently galvanized by hopes of corporate tax cuts.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government aims to lower the corporate tax rate by a cumulative 3.3 percentage points over two years through the next fiscal year starting in April 2016.

In the previous session, the Nikkei lost 2.4 percent and wiped out its year-to-date gain.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also rallied hard, rising 3 percent as of 0534 GMT, with gains across all the major indices.

Major Wall Street indices all posted gains of more than 2 percent overnight.

European stocks also had a banner day on news Germany’s imports and exports hit record highs in value terms in July.

The Shanghai Composite index climbed 2.3 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 3.5 percent in further signs of stability.

But trading in mainland stocks and index futures remained thin, reflecting persistent investor caution, as well as the side effects of the tough medicine prescribed for China’s ailing stock market. [ID: nL4N11F174]

Chinese shares rose late on Tuesday after negotiating some dour economic news in the form of a bigger-than-expected drop in imports. The trade data raised fears that China’s slowdown could be sharper than many had expected, which in turn raised hopes that Beijing would muster more easing steps to prevent a hard landing.

“With many markets having been sold off heavily over recent weeks, today’s rally, like the U.S. last night, represents a speculative bounce,” said Angus Gluskie, managing director of White Funds Management in Sydney.

“The market will remain susceptible to a return of negativity until we see signs of some improvement in the original causes of weakness, which were predominantly Chinese growth concerns,” he said.

The dollar put in a mixed performance, rising 0.2 percent against a basket of six rival currencies to 96.142, and slipping 0.4 percent against the euro to $1.1160.

But the greenback firmed about 0.5 percent against the yen to 120.43 as the improved market mood tempered the appeal of the safe-haven Japanese currency.

The euro also gained on the yen, rising 0.2 percent to 134.40.

Crude oil futures gained but remained at low levels on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

U.S. crude rose 0.3 percent to $46.20 ahead of weekly crude inventories data due from industry group American Petroleum Institute later in the session.

Brent crude added 0.9 percent to $49.95, after jumping 4 percent the previous session. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite, Nichola Saminather; Editing by Eric Meijer and Shri Navaratnam)