GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares gain, euro slips as ECB eyed

* Focus on ECB and any hints of policy shift

* European shares rise 0.5 percent, U.S. stocks set to gain

* German bond futures ease after successful Spanish debt sale

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - European shares rose and the euro slipped on Thursday as markets waited to see if the euro zone’s worsening economic outlook would prompt the region’s central bank to open the door to further stimulus measures after it left interest rates on hold.

U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a higher start on Wall Street but weekly jobless claims data due before the market opening will steer direction. The market will then turn to Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report.

Attention in the markets was on President Mario Draghi’s news conference at 1230 GMT when he is likely to resist calls to restart the bank’s bond-buying programme.

Before Draghi’s comments, equity markets stayed focused on corporate earnings with solid results from French bank Societe Generale and some big telecom companies lifting the FTSEurofirst 300 index FTEU3> of top European shares 0.9 percent to 1,053.33 points.

The MSCI world equity index gained 0.15 percent to 328.70 after Asian markets largely fell in response to Wednesday’s U.S. data showing softness in private sector employment.

GLOBAL GROWTH FEARS

Signs that the global economic recovery is being threatened in the United States and a deepening recession in Europe have thrust the spotlight back on to central bank policy.

European financial markets want the ECB to step up its efforts to fight the crisis as they have little faith in the region’s governments to overcome deep divisions to tackle the slowing growth which threatens to worsen the debt crisis.

While fears of a U.S. slowdown in the second half of the year have raised expectations the Federal Reserve will consider more quantitative easing at its next meeting in June, especially if Friday’s U.S. jobs report is weak.

Uncertainty over the next move by the central banks has left the euro caught in a tight range against the dollar.

“With the ECB policy meeting there’s some speculation there could be a more dovish tone, but it’s very debatable how the euro should react. Dovish is generally associated with a weaker currency ... but it might support investor confidence,” said Jane Foley, currency analyst at Rabobank.

SPAIN SELLS

Earlier, Spain’s Treasury successfully sold 2.5 billion euros of new in 3- and 5-year bonds but borrowing costs jumped from previous auctions, as investors demanded a higher premium for holding the recession-hit country’s debt.

Spanish government bonds showed little reaction to the outcome but underlying selling pressure in the market was unlikely to go away until the economic picture brightens.

“It’s a pretty mixed backdrop, hence ongoing worries about the fiscal position of Spain will persist but I don’t think it’s a sufficiently weak auction to push (safe-haven German) Bund yields to new lows,” said Nick Stamenkovic, a fixed income strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 2.8 basis points lower at 5.84 percent, little changed from levels seen before the auction. (nL5E8G36PN)

German Bund futures were 14 basis points lower at 141.59 after the auction, below a record high of 141.83. Two-year German yields, remained close to record lows below 0.1 percent.

France also sold new 10-year debt at slightly lower yields, suggesting markets were becoming more open to the possibility of presidential election favourite Francois Hollande being less fiscally disciplined than incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy.

U.S. PAYROLLS KEY

Commodity markets have struggled to find direction before the U.S. jobs figures as generally improving economic data from the United States had been offsetting fears over the impact of a slowdown in China.

“Risk markets are overall very cautious ahead of this nonfarm payrolls data, that’s why we’re seeing reduced volumes and a few bets being taken off the table,” said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.

Brent crude for June delivery fell 55 cents to $117.65 per barrel, and U.S. crude eased 50 cents to above $104.72 a barrel

Copper fell 0.4 percent to below $8,750 a tonne and gold, which in recent months has lost its safe-haven appeal and mostly tracked the performance of riskier assets, was steady at around $1,644 an ounce.