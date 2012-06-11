GLOBAL MARKETS-Spain bank rescue rally falters

* Euro, stocks off early highs

* Spanish financials remain in demand

* Spanish debt yields steady after early fall

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Relief about a rescue package worth up to $125 billion for Spanish banks started to wear off on Monday and the rally in financial markets faltered as investors worried about the details of the deal.

Stocks, including those of Spanish banks, were still in demand but the debt markets reversed earlier gains and the cost of insuring Spain’s debt rose.

Investors were worried about how the bailout, struck by euro zone finance ministers over the weekend, would be financed and were also looking ahead to Greek elections on Sunday that could put Athens on a path to leaving the currency bloc.

That would then renew the market pressure on Spain and Italy, which is also facing scrutiny of its public finances.

“The EU is selling this as a ‘great victory’, but when you look at the details, this is a loan, and we don’t know yet where the money will be coming from. At the end of the day, it will increase Spain’s debt-to-GDP ratio no matter what they say,” said Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Saxo Bank, in Copenhagen.

“The reaction in markets is due in part to people cutting short positions, and whether this rally will last 24 to 48 hours remains to be seen, with investors now bracing for Greece’s elections. We’re at midday and the euro and stocks are already trimming their gains.”

The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone’s leading index of blue-chip shares, was up 1.9 percent around midday, while Spain’s IBEX 35 was 2.6 percent higher, less than half the gain seen earlier in the session.

Emerging market stocks had also trimmed gains slightly to trade up 1.6 percent.

U.S. stock index futures all pointed to a higher open on Wall Street, with gains of between 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent.

“In terms of fundamentals, this is clearly an important step as the money now seems to be on the table to heal the Spanish banking sector,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

“However, this does not mean we have clear sailing from here. In order to get out of this situation, we need structural supply side reforms and some growth.”

In tandem with the pullback in stocks, the euro had also given up half its early gains approaching midday, to trade around $1.2566.

While the bank bailout was welcomed by many in the market, economists said the package would do little to help pull the Spanish economy out of recession and bring down the highest unemployment rate in Europe.

Spaniards were moving money abroad at the fastest rate since records began, data showed last week, ramping up pressure on the banking sector, while ratings agency Fitch downgraded the country’s credit rating by three notches.

”It is positive that politicians have reacted so quickly and ahead of the Greek elections, and this will hopefully contain the risks within the Spanish banking sector,“ said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen. ”But it is not going to boost the Spanish economy so there is still a mountain to climb to control the debt situation.

The dollar had recovered slightly against a basket of currencies to trade down 0.4 percent, while the Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent, buoyed by the general improvement in risk appetite.

EUPHORIA WEARS OFF

After rallying in early trade on news of the bank bailout, yields on Spanish government debt had turned flat around midday, trading at 6.26 percent, while the cost of insuring Spain’s debt against default rose slightly.

“There’s so little detail, we don’t know where the money is coming from, we don’t know what terms it’s going to be granted on, we don’t know how much Spain is going to apply for in the long run,” a trader said.

“There’s a lot of potential negatives and unknowns out there... the market is unwinding some of the euphoria we saw earlier today.”

Highlighting the uncertainty, European Union and German officials said on Monday that Spain would face supervision by international lenders after the bailout, contradicting previous comments from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Among commodities, Brent crude had also pulled back from earlier highs reached on the back of the Spanish bank deal and a breakdown in nuclear talks between Iran and the United Nations that raised concern about potential supply disruptions.

Gold also gave up early gains.