GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured as Spain's debt hits record

* Spain’s 10-year yield rises over 7 pct

* Equity markets mixed, volatile

* Weak US data helps lift euro vs greenback

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s 10-year bond yield climbed to a euro-era record above 7 percent on Thursday, and fears over the impact on global growth of Europe’s spiralling debt crisis kept world shares in check.

U.S. stock indexes rose in choppy trading ahead of a weekend election that could decide Greece’s fate in the euro zone.

“Until we get some clarity on the Greek issue, we’ll continue seeing this volatility, with no clear trend one way or the other,” said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.

“The decline may have gone far enough that prices may at least avoid slipping further,” McCain said, “but there is still a lot of uncertainty out there.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.22 points, or 0.63 percent, to 12,574.60. The S&P 500 Index gained 7.06 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,321.94. The Nasdaq Composite added 7.44 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,826.05.

U.S. stocks sold off late on Wednesday on Greek election concerns and on Tuesday posted a late rally as Spanish borrowing costs eased slightly.

The MSCI world equity index was little changed, and Europe’s FTSEurofirst lost 0.6 percent.

Thursday’s rise in Spanish debt yields came after Moody’s cut the country’s credit rating to one notch above “junk,” while Germany, Europe’s most powerful economy, rebuffed calls from other European leaders to help underwrite the region’s debt or guarantee deposits in euro zone banks.

The apparent tensions at heart of the euro area notwithstanding, the euro rose slightly against the U.S. dollar after U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week.

The euro has spent the week within a range between a near two-year low set on June 1 of $1.2288 and Monday’s three-week high of $1.2672. It recently traded near $1.26, up 0.2 percent.