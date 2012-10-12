GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St stocks edge higher, euro in range

* European shares move lower, U.S. stocks edge higher

* Euro in range as investors await more clarity

* Brent crude falls below $115 a barrel

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks edged higher on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in five years, while the euro remained within its recent range as traders awaited clarity on when and if Spain will request a bailout.

The survey showing Americans were more optimistic about the economy in early October helped U.S. stocks offset early weakness shortly after the opening bell but European shares stayed lower on concerns about poor corporate earnings.

The euro rose against the dollar and yen, but the currency looked likely to struggle for traction. A bailout request from indebted Spain is seen as positive for the euro as it would remove another layer of uncertainty in financial markets and activate the European Central Bank’s bond-buying program aimed at lowering borrowing costs for troubled euro zone economies.

“There seems to be more optimism the next hurdle will be knocked over and that hurdle is Spain,” said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co LLC.

That’s ”why you’re seeing the dollar index lower, in response to risk-on, and that’s translating into a much stronger euro, he said.

The dollar was off 0.2 percent against a basket of other major currencies.

The euro was at $1.2969, up 0.3 percent on the day but down 0.4 percent week-on-week. It has traded in a tight range roughly between $1.28 and $1.3170 since mid-September.

Many markets have become stuck in ranges since the start of the month as investors wait to see whether Spain requests a bailout, a prerequisite for the ECB to buys its bonds.

Next week will be another opportunity for the bloc to make progress with its crisis strategy when EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday.

On Wall Street, investors also took in earnings results from major banks JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Shares of both were lower in early morning trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 48.70 points, or 0.37 percent, to 13,375.09. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 1.93 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,434.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.85 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,055.26.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.2 percent.

Brent oil fell below $115 a barrel after a prediction of a further decline in oil consumption and higher supplies offset concerns about potential output disruptions in the Middle East.

Brent crude was down 84 cents to $114.87 a barrel, while U.S. crude edged up 28 cents to $92.36.