GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip as U.S. factory activity shrinks

* U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in May, first time in six months * Dollar falls below 100 yen NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - Stocks and the dollar fell on Monday in volatile trading after a report showed U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in six months. The data for May showed new orders slipped and there was less demand for exports. Markets have become particularly sensitive to U.S. data since the Federal Reserve started to raise the prospect of scaling back its money-printing program. The Dow industrials rose on strength in blue-chip shares. "This is going to be another week of volatile trading with ongoing guessing games on what the Fed might or might not do," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.38 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,173.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.97 point, or 0.06 percent, at 1,629.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.99 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,442.92. Merck & Co was one of the top advancers of the day, following the results of a melanoma drug study. Turkish shares plummeted more than 10 percent after riots across the country. The Istanbul bourse fell to its lowest level since Feb. 26 after several days of anti-government protests. The dollar fell below 100 yen, its lowest since May 9, after the manufacturing report from the Institute for Supply Management, a private group, and investors searched for safer havens. Markets in Asia and Europe were rattled earlier by data showing China's economy losing steam last month, with factory activity shrinking for the first time in seven months and slower growth in services. MSCI's world share index, which tracks stocks in 45 countries, was down 0.4 percent. Oil and commodity markets saw big moves too, with crude swinging almost 2 dollars and nickel notching one of its biggest jumps of the year. "The overall theme for the coming weeks is going to be a very volatile trading environment and you are going to have the U.S. and Japan being a significant driver to what is happening in Europe," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor in London. Earlier, a brighter-than-forecast reading on the equivalent PMI data from Europe drove a rebound in top European shares , though it fell after the U.S. ISM data. A mixed reading in Chinese data kept intact worries about its growth momentum, though the numbers were not bad enough to trigger sustained selling in either growth-sensitive commodities or currency markets.