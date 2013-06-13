FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pummelled, dollar slumps as rout gathers pace
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 4 years

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pummelled, dollar slumps as rout gathers pace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Nikkei plummets more than 6 pct, European shares fall 1.3
pct
    * Dollar slides to 10-week low vs yen, 3-1/2 month trough vs
euro
    * Fed tapering uncertainty stirs liquidations by funds

    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - World stocks were pummelled and
the dollar slumped on Thursday as a sell-off on global financial
markets in thrall to central bank stimulus accelerated.
    European shares fell sharply at the open, dropping
1.3 percent after the second biggest fall in Japan's Nikkei
 in over two years left Asian shares at their lowest
level of the year.  
    Heavy selling hit the dollar, which slumped 2 percent
against the yen as investors spooked by the plummeting
Japanese stock market unwound hedges. It fell as low as 93.90
yen, its lowest since April 4 and giving up most of the gains
made since the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing
announced on that day. 
    The U.S. currency dropped to a 3-1/2 month low against the
euro with the common currency buying $1.3385.
    The rout has also coincided with noises by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which meets next Tuesday and Wednesday, about scaling
back its huge asset purchase programme.
    "The trend is still in principal is a sell-off in markets, a
sell-off in riskier assets on the expectations that the Fed
might signal further readiness to maybe slow down the rate of
purchases," said Daiwa Securities economist Tobias Blattner. 
    "So all eyes are on the FOMC meeting next week. There is
very little else that matters at the moment"
    In the debt market, German government bonds rose 34
ticks as investors headed for traditional safe-haven paper. The
recent selling of euro zone periphery debt also resumed
 ahead of auction of 3- and 15- year Italian debt
later in the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.