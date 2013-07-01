FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain as investors look to new quarter, U.S. growth
July 1, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain as investors look to new quarter, U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* World shares start third quarter on positive note
    * Signs of stabilisation in European manufacturing lift euro
    * German bonds dip; riskier euro debt rises
    * Oil, copper rise but demand worries cap gain

    By Richard Hubbard
    LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - World shares and oil rose on
Monday as investors edged back into riskier assets at the start
of a new quarter, pinning their hopes on a solid U.S. economic
recovery and brushing off signs of a slowdown in China.
    Data showing Europe's downturn stabilising and a clear
improvement in Japan added to the hopes the world economy was
entering the second half on a firmer footing, though much 
depends on a reading of U.S. factory activity due at 1400 GMT.
    Wall Street is expecting the Institute for Supply Management
(ISM) index of national factory activity to show a slight rise
from May, setting the stage for a firmer open to trading   
    This would add to gains of 0.3 percent in MSCI's world
equity index as it bounced back from its first
quarterly loss since the same period of 2012. 
    European shares reflected the positive tone, gaining 0.7
percent but volumes were light as traders await the
U.S. economic report. Brent crude edged higher too,
rising nearly $1 a barrel to $103.10.
    Markets are highly sensitive to U.S. data at present because
it will shape the timetable for the Federal Reserve to taper its
$85-billion-a-month in asset purchases, which have supported
stocks, bonds and commodities worldwide.
    "People are either sitting on their hands or taking a much
shorter-term view," Matt Basi, sales trader at CMC Markets,
said.
    Many major equity indexes had hit record highs in May but
then fell back after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke
confirmed the Fed would soon scale back the stimulus programme
that had been behind the rally.
    Emerging market stocks in particular have suffered
 heavily from the prospects of end to the Fed's ultra-loose
policy, though these steadied on Monday around 12 percent below
their May 22 peak when the Fed first signalled the change.
    
    MARKET CALM
    Evidence of a slowdown in China's factories had little
effect on sentiment despite pointing to weakness in the world's
No.2 economy, with promises from Chinese policymakers to keep
the economy on an even keel in 2013 buoying shares.
 
    Japanese manufacturers' sentiment also turned positive in
the three months to June for the first time in nearly two years,
a sign that aggressive monetary stimulus and fiscal spending are
having an effect.
    But the key to whether the positive mood takes hold lies in 
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report where a strong reading
would fuel widespread talk the Fed will start to cut back its
stimulus efforts in September.
    "Moderate payroll growth is probably enough now to keep
unemployment ticking down and with that pace you'll get (Fed)
tapering starting in September," said Nick Beecroft, senior
market analyst at Saxo Capital Markets.
    
    
    DOLLAR BUOYED
    An anticipated end to Fed bond buying supported the dollar
near a four-week peak against a basket of currencies,
though it rose to its highest in nearly four weeks against the
yen at 99.73 yen.
    The euro, however, was up 0.3 percent at $1.3040 
after a euro zone survey showed manufacturing across the
recession hit region had stabilised in June. 
    "Both output and new orders barely fell during June, and on
this trajectory a return to growth for the sector is on the
cards for the third quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief
economist at the survey's compiler Markit.
    Traders also looked ahead to Thursday's policy meeting of
the European Central Bank - which in contrast to the Fed is
likely to emphasise a commitment to keeping policy loose.
    "We expect the ECB to continue emphasising that
extraordinary accommodative policies will continue, and that it
has other options if looser monetary policy is needed," said
analysts at RBC Capital Markets.
    The PMI manufacturing survey eased pressure on the ECB to do
more, while hopeful individual country surveys helped Spanish
10-year bond yields dip 7 basis points and Italy's equivalent
drop 5 bps.  
    Core German bond prices fell further after posting a second
month of losses in June, with cash 10-year yields 
up 2 bps at 1.75 percent in edgy trading before the U.S.
manufacturing data due at 1400 GMT.
    In commodity markets, renewed demand for copper lifted the
metal by 2 percent though it remained near three-year lows as
the Chinese data underlined sluggish prospects for metals.
 

 (Editing by John Stonestreet and Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

