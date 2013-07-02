FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLOBAL MARKETS-Diverging growth outlook drives shares, dollar firm
July 2, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Diverging growth outlook drives shares, dollar firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* World shares hold gains on U.S., Japanese factory outlook
    * Emerging and European stocks pull back on weaker prospects
    * Dollar edges higher vs yen, near 4-week high
    * Gold, oil extend modest recoveries

    By Richard Hubbard
    LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Diverging fortunes in the global
economy knocked emerging markets from a two-week high on Tuesday
and sapped recent gains in European shares, while Japan's Nikkei
index hit its highest level in five weeks on the yen's weakness.
    U.S. shares were expected to take support from a report on
U.S. factory orders due at 1400 GMT and seen rising by 2
percent. 
    Overall world equities were little changed
with most investors content to wait for U.S. jobs data later in
the week to review bets on when the Federal Reserve may begin
trimming the bond buying that has been underpinning markets.
    "It's really all about the data later this week, especially
the U.S. employment report, where the market be looking for
further clues on Fed tapering," said Michael Hewson, senior
market analyst at CMC Markets. 
    Surveys on factory activity in June, showing the United
States, Japan and the UK on track for modest growth while the
euro zone stagnates and China slows, prompted some adjustments.
    The slowdown in China and other developing countries sent
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index down 0.5
percent although Chinese shares rose for the third day.
    In Europe, the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index fell
0.6 percent by midday after a strong start to the new quarter on
Monday. The index remains some 8 percent off its 2013 peak,
which marked a five-year high.
    But while data showed a drop in new car sales in Germany,
Europe's largest auto market, a more stable outlook overall is
expected to encourage the European Central Bank to leave its
rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Thursday.
  
    
    ASIA RISES
    Earlier Asian markets were lifted by strong
gains in Japan and a rise in Australian shares after its central
bank left interest rates at a record low and suggested there was
room for further easing. 
    Japan's Nikkei index closed 1.8 percent higher to finish
above 14,000 for the first time in five weeks as blue-chip
exporters gained on the Bank of Japan's robust Tankan business
report and the yen's slide against the U.S. dollar. 
    The dollar has risen to a four-week high against its
Japanese counterpart at 99.91 yen, though it stayed below
the key 100 yen level with many investors wary of taking fresh
positions ahead of the jobs data and a U.S. holiday on Thursday.
    The euro was steady at $1.3052, off last week's
trough of $1.29845, its lowest since early June.
    
    DEBT MIXED
    In fixed markets, Spanish and Italian debt yields extended
recent falls, but bailout worries drove up Portuguese and Greek
yields.
    Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar, architect of Portugal's
bailout response, resigned on Monday, while Greek debt yields
surged after Reuters reported Athens has only three days to
convince lenders it should get its next tranche of aid.
  
    With Greece due to repay 2.2 billion euros of bonds in
August, yields on 10-year Greek bonds were up 20 basis points to
11.24 percent.
    Among commodities, Brent crude rose above $103 a barrel
, extending gains to a second day due to concerns about
supply disruptions in the Middle East and Africa.
    Gold gained for a third straight session to $1,267.20 an
ounce XAU-, recovering from last week's three-year lows.   

 (Editing by Ron Askew/Ruth Pitchford)

