RPT GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets see grim Chinese data and decide it's good news

By Lionel Laurent

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Slowing demand in China led some stock markets to rise on Monday, on hopes of more policy stimulus, but commodity prices fell.

China’s stock markets ignored caution in Asian equities, with major indices up between 2 and 4 percent. European trading got off to a subdued start as mining and energy stocks kept UK shares performing worse than the euro zone‘s.

Chinese producer prices in July hit their lowest point since late 2009 and exports tumbled 8.3 percent in the same month. That stoked expectations of more action from the central bank after months of intervention by the authorities to tame China’s unruly stock market.

“Expectations of further easing are building and announcements of liberalisation have boosted the equity market,” said Kit Juckes, senior FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The outlook in China contrasted with solid U.S. data on Friday, which kept on track expectations that interest rates would rise as early as September.

The dollar stayed near a four-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday. Ten-year German and U.S. Treasury yields were one basis point higher. U.S. equity futures were 0.4 percent higher.

“The dislocation from a strong dollar, rising long rates and falling oil prices is still being factored into share prices in our view,” said Sean Darby, a strategist at Jefferies.

The MSCI All-Country World index was flat. Emerging-market equities were down 0.1 percent.

Euro zone equities rose after a survey showed investor and analyst sentiment weakened only slightly in August, suggesting a relatively robust economic recovery. Major financial shares got a lift from broker upgrades.

There was also some optimism over Greece, where an official said the government hoped to wrap up on Tuesday talks on a new bailout. The benchmark Athens stock-market index rose 1.5 percent.

Commodity prices took a hit: London copper traded at six-year lows and crude oil futures touched multi-month lows before recovering. London-listed mining shares like BHP Billiton and Anglo American fell around 2 percent.

The Malaysian ringgit dropped to lows last seen during the Asian financial crisis 17 years ago, after a fall in foreign exchange reserves raised doubts over the currency’s ability to withstand pressure from political uncertainty and slower growth.

Turkish stocks fell and the lira slipped after an attack on the U.S. consulate building in Istanbul and a car bombing at a police station that injured 10 people, weeks after Turkey launched what it described as a “synchronised war on terror”. (Editing by Larry King)