GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors scent fresh stimulus

(Updates to U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

* Europe shares follow Asia higher, Tokyo up 7.7 percent

* Wall Street gives up most early gains

* Dollar strengthens against yen, euro

* German debt auction uncovered, U.S. sale eyed

* Oil dips on oversupply, gold steady

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose on Wednesday, led by an 8 percent surge in Japanese stocks, helping lift the dollar as the prospect of more economic stimulus out of Asia soothed investors rattled by recent market turmoil.

The charge into stocks pushed yields on low-risk government bonds higher, and a sale of German 10-year debt attracted bids worth less than the amount on offer. The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $21 billion of 10-year paper later.

Oil prices gave up early gains, beset by ongoing concerns about oversupply.

Wall Street’s reaction to the overseas rally was muted. The biggest move was in Japan, where signals from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Japan will cut corporate taxes pushed the Nikkei 225 stock index up 7.7 percent, its biggest one-day rise since October 2008.

China’s Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and speed up tax reform, helping lift Chinese shares for a second day.

The Shanghai Composite closed 2.3 percent higher and the CSI 300 index rose 1.96 percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 4.5 percent. China’s shares rallied Tuesday on investor expectations that Beijing will add more stimulus to bolster slowing growth.

Angus Gluskie, managing director of White Funds Management in Sydney, described Wednesday’s stock rally as a “speculative bounce”.

“The market will remain susceptible to a return of negativity until we see signs of some improvement in the original causes of weakness, which were predominantly Chinese growth concerns,” he said.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.05 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,514.73, the S&P 500 gained 2.84 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,972.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.39 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,815.32.

European shares followed Asia higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.4 percent.

Investors’ increased appetite for risk saw the dollar firm against the safe-haven yen and the euro. The single European currency was down 0.3 percent at $1.1163 while the yen was 1 percent weaker at 121.04 per dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.2 percent.

German 10-year bond yields rose 1 basis point to 0.69 percent. Germany sold 3.2 billion euros of the paper at an average yield of 0.69 percent, attracting bids worth less than the 4 billion on offer.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose and were last at 2.25 percent, highest since Aug. 7.

“The environment for the auctions seems tricky amid the ongoing concerns about Chinese selling (of Treasuries). No one really knows how Chinese demand is going to behave, and that’s creating uncertainty here,” said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 1.4 percent at $48.82 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 1.6 percent to $45.22 a barrel.

Copper hit a seven-week high above $5,400 a tonne and was lately traded at $5356.50 a tonne. Gold fell to $1,111.50 an ounce, touching a low not seen since August 18. (Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore, Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Libby George in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Zieminski)