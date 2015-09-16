GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar falls before Fed rate decision

* Oil prices jump on a drop in U.S. crude inventories

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Global stock prices rose for a second day on Wednesday as investors awaited whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates, while the dollar fell on a surprise fall in domestic inflation in August.

Short-term U.S. bond yields retreated from a near 4-1/2 year high and gold prices rose as a 0.1 percent fall in the Consumer Price Index in August reduced expectations the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates for the first time since 2006.

Brent crude prices in London jumped 4 percent on a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the latest week.

“Hopes for a Fed rate hike Thursday grew a bit slimmer after another tame reading of U.S. inflation,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Subdued domestic inflation is seen as a critical factor among some economists, together with the recent global market turbulence, that could cause the Fed to stick to its near-zero interest rate policy at its two-day meeting when it ends on Thursday.

Steady jobs growth and falling unemployment, on the other hand, might be enough to tip U.S. policymakers to raise rates.

A Reuters poll released on Wednesday suggested a rate hike remains a close call, although a little more than half the 80 economists surveyed reckoned the Fed will refrain from raising rates.

U.S. money market rates, however, implied traders see a little more than a 1 in 4 chance of a rate increase on Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83 points, or 0.5 percent, to 16,682.85, the S&P 500 gained 11.45 points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,989.54 and the Nasdaq Composite increased 13.91 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,874.43.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.6 percent with buying spurred by the world’s No. 1 beer maker’s Anheuser-Busch InBev proposal to acquire its rival SABMiller.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index closed up 0.8 percent.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 4.43 points or 1.13 percent, to 398.12.

U.S. two-year Treasuries’ yield was 0.787 percent, below the an earlier peak of 0.819 percent, which was highest since April 2011.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.4 percent to 95.23.

Brent crude was last up $1.94, or 4.06 percent, at $49.69 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $2.32, or 5.2 percent, at $46.91 per barrel.

Spot gold prices rose $17.26 or 1.56 percent, to $1,122.26 an ounce. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Marc Jones in London; editing by Andrew Roche and Nick Zieminski)