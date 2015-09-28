GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, commodities fall as China concerns weigh

* European shares slump as Glencore underscores commodity concerns * Copper drops back under $5,000 a tonne * Caution prevails before China PMI, U.S. jobs news (Adds U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Global equity markets and commodities were under pressure on Monday on renewed concerns about the stability of China and other big emerging economies in a week filled with economic data. An 8.8 percent drop in Chinese industrial firms' profits and a plunge of nearly 30 percent in miner Glencore's London-traded shares triggered the latest round of jitters, sending copper, which had stabilized somewhat, back below $5,000 a tonne. "We are in that mode now where everybody is saying this is it, the Fed screwed up, China is disappointing, commodities are getting crushed. There is no reason to be aggressive, no reason to go higher, so it becomes self-fulfilling," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York. Markets had already been skittish ahead of a week of key economic data including euro zone inflation on Wednesday, Chinese industrial and service sector PMIs on Thursday and U.S. jobs figures on Friday. In addition, a raft of U.S. Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak, including Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday. New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley added to the expectations of an early rate increase, suggesting the central bank could pull the trigger as soon as in October. [ "I can imagine half are going to be hawkish, half are going to be dovish and it is just going to create more confusion for the market," said Polcari. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 165.83 points, or 1.02 percent, to 16,148.84, the S&P 500 lost 25.67 points, or 1.33 percent, to 1,905.67 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.55 points, or 1.76 percent, to 4,603.95. Along with data that may give a clearer reading of China's economic health, Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls release will be eyed for clues on whether rates might rise this year. This month, the Fed delayed a widely-anticipated move higher because of worries about China and market volatility. Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending grew briskly in August and a key measure of inflation firmed a bit - signs of strength in America's domestic economy that could lead the Federal Reserve to tighten despite weakness abroad. The flash reading of annual euro zone inflation is due on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll forecasting a zero reading in September. A slip into negative inflation would fuel speculation about further European Central Bank stimulus, six months after the euro zone's central bank launched a massive asset-purchase program. The FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading European shares dropped 2 percent while MSCI's all-country world index lost 1.4 percent. The U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 13/32 in price to yield 2.1214 percent as global concerns dented risk appetite and increased demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds. Commodities markets were also pressured, with U.S. crude oil futures losing 1.9 percent to $44.84 a barrel while Brent crude lost 1.9 percent to $47.66 a barrel as worries about the global economy outweighed an increase in U.S. investors' crude holdings. Emerging markets remained a key pressure point due to fears that U.S. interest rates could soon start heading higher even while global growth is lackluster and commodities markets are being battered. MSCI's emerging market index lost 1 percent. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)