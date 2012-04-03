FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stocks, Brent halt brisk rally
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 6 years ago

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stocks, Brent halt brisk rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* European stocks dip in morning trade

* Brent slips below $125 a barrel

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.76 pct, Nikkei fall on firmer yen

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - European shares and Brent crude oil prices dipped in early trade on Tuesday following recent sharp gains, as investors sought further signs of improvement in the global economy before chasing risky assets higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,083.96 points at 0725 GMT, following a 2.4 percent rise in two sessions.

Brent slipped below $125 a barrel, reversing a small portion of Monday’s gains made on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. data and the prospect of tighter crude supplies from the North Sea.

“There was some relief from yesterday’s U.S. manufacturing data, that the country is still showing signs of growth,” Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities in Brussels, said.

“But I think the market has come too far too fast and in Europe there are still too many problems, austerity is everywhere and it will be very difficult to get out of the debt spiral.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.75 percent on Tuesday, while Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 0.6 percent, although it managed to remain above 10,000, as the yen rose to a three-week high against the dollar, triggering a bout of profit taking on shares of blue-chip exporters.

The Australian dollar came under renewed pressure on Tuesday after the country’s central bank left the door wide open for a rate cut in May, sparking a rise in bond futures.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.