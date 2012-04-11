GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise despite lingering Spanish concerns

* Spanish and Italian bond yields fall back

* European shares stage modest recovery

* Euro gains against the dollar

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian debt paused from a sell-off on Wednesday and European shares made modest gains but investors were wary of signs that the euro zone’s debt problems are getting worse or that global growth is flagging.

U.S. stock futures also pointed to a higher open on Wall Street. A rise in the S&P 500 would be a turnaround from Tuesday’s slide of over 1.5 percent, the fifth day of losses and the index’s worst performance since December.

However, investor sentiment is fragile after recent data, including a weak March U.S. jobs report and strong Chinese inflation, highlighted risks to the global economic recovery.

“We are having a kind of mini perfect storm with the conjunction of euro zone crisis flaring up, Chinese inflation and the U.S. labour market data,” said William De Vijlder, chief investment officer of BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

In the European sovereign debt market, yields on Spain’s benchmark 10-year bonds fell 10 basis points to around 5.89 percent after rising nearly six percent on Tuesday on concerns about the government’s ability to cut its deficit.

Italian bond yields fell 19 basis points to 5.49 percent, although yields at a 12-month Treasury bill auction jumped, reflecting doubts about the euro zone and nervousness ahead of a bigger sale on Thursday.

Despite the concerns, safe-haven Germany saw soft demand when it offered the lowest ever yield for its 10-year bonds at an auction on Wednesday.

German government bond futures extended their losses after the auction. The main Bund futures contract sank to a day’s low of 139.59, a fall of 73 ticks, from around 139.80 before the auction results.

OUTLOOK FEARS

After a strong first quarter for global stock markets thanks largely to massive liquidity injections by the world’s major central banks and some positive surprises in the economic data, equity investors have turned more nervous about the outlook.

In the share markets on Wednesday, global stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index were little changed but Asian markets weakened after a sharp fall in key U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday.

The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares, which dropped to levels last seen in mid-January on Tuesday, recovered to be up nearly 0.9 percent at 1035.54.

Meanwhile the U.S. earnings season started with a bang after aluminum producer Alcoa Inc surprised with a first-quarter profit following a loss in the same quarter of last year. Alcoa shares were up 5 percent to $9.79 in premarket trading.

EURO FIRM

The euro has been resilient to the selloff in the sovereign debt of peripheral countries and rose 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.3141. The yen benefited from some safe-haven demand, rising to a 6-week high at one point against the dollar before giving up some of the gains.

However, the euro was seen vulnerable to further bouts of selling, especially if Spanish and other euro zone government bond yields start rising again.

In commodity markets oil fell below $120 a barrel to its lowest level in almost two months, pressured by rising U.S. inventories and concern about the strength of global demand.

North Sea Brent was down 18 cents at $119.70 a barrel, after falling as low as $119.05, its lowest since February 17.

Gold also edged lower, pausing after four consecutive sessions of gains, driven by safe-haven flows on the cloudier global economic outlook, but investors have turned cautious, awaiting further clues on growth.

Spot gold inched down to $1,658.09 an ounce, after hitting a one-week high of $1,662.60 on Tuesday. U.S. gold lost 0.1 percent to $1,659.