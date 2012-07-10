GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on euro zone fund optimism

* World shares rise as German top court eyed on bailout fund

* Weak Chinese import data sends oil lower

* Spain gets extra year to cut deficit

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Shares in major world markets rose on Tuesday on optimism Germany’s top court will approve the euro zone’s new bailout fund but evidence of a sharp slowdown in China sent oil lower.

U.S. stocks opened more than 0.5 percent higher as the German Constitutional Court began a hearing into whether the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, and planned changes to the region’s budget rules are compatible with German law. Approval would pave the way for funds to be used more flexibly to ease the European debt crisis.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court that any significant delay in approving the measures could fuel financial market turbulence, and Spanish and Italian government bond yields eased.

“Everyone is going to sit and wait because potentially (the court) could say it doesn’t work,” said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.

“It’s baby steps - it is going in the right direction but at any moment it could be derailed, that is why you have the lack of commitment.”

Separately, euro area finance chiefs agreed to a deal which will release 30 billion euros ($36.9 billion) of bailout funds for Spain’s troubled lenders by the end of July.

The euro zone ministers also decided to grant Spain an extra year, until 2014, to reach its deficit reduction target but made no apparent progress on how the bloc’s new rescue fund, the ESM, will be used to help lower Madrid’s elevated borrowing costs.

The euro recently extended losses against the dollar on technical selling, falling as low as $1.2261 and last traded at $1.2270, down 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data

European shares rose in choppy and light trade with the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index up 1.1 percent to 1,041.25. The MSCI world equity index ended four straight days of losses to gain 0.9 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 77.58 points, or 0.61 percent, to 12,813.87. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 7.64 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,360.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 19.13 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,950.90.

BOND PRESSURES EASE

Spanish and Italian government bond yields dipped on the help given to Spain and hopes the German court will give its blessing to efforts to use euro zone rescue funds to ease the pressure in debt markets.

Spain’s 10-year bond yields were 16 basis points lower at 6.9 percent, while their Italian equivalents fell 13 bps to 5.97 percent.

The euro finance chiefs plan to reconvene in Brussels on July 20 to finalise their latest agreement, having first obtained the approval of their governments or parliaments.

“I think we have a long ways to go before we reach the stage at which policymakers will be ready to act, particularly as it relates to potential bond purchases in the secondary market,” said Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi.

Meanwhile the world’s second-largest economy, China, sharply curtailed imports in June in further evidence that Europe’s three-year-long debt crisis is dragging down economic activity around the world.

Demand for Chinese goods in June was also below its usual pace in part because the U.S. economy has not fully recovered, a top Chinese customs official said.

Annual import growth was 6.3 percent in June, far short of the 12.7 percent forecast by economists and the 12.7 percent achieved in May. China’s crude oil imports for June plunged to their lowest levels of the year from a record high in May.

The lackluster trade numbers came a day after data showed inflation in China eased further in June, giving the central bank room to loosen monetary policy to stimulate growth without stoking price pressures.

The data sent oil prices lower, as did the end of a strike in Norway that had threatened to halt oil output.

Brent crude oil fell $1.56 to $98.76 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell $1.08 to $84.91.