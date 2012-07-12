GLOBAL MARKETS-Dashed stimulus hopes sends shares lower

* World shares weaken on dashed hopes of stimulus efforts

* Wall Street opens down more than 1 percent

* Euro, dollar hit session lows vs yen

* Oil and metals lower as China GDP data awaited

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Global shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday and the euro declined on concern about the world economic growth outlook and dimmed expectations for any new near-term stimulus response by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Stocks on Wall Street tumbled after the opening bell with the weakening growth picture prompting a number of high-profile corporate earnings warnings in recent days.

The weaker-than-expected start to the second-quarter U.S. corporate reporting season, combined with expectations of slower economic growth in the world’s leading economies, had encouraged hopes for the Fed to resume a policy of creating money to lower long-term interest rates, a process known as quantitative easing.

There was some solace from data on Thursday that showed the number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell last week to a four-year low, though some of that improvement may be temporary.

But analysts said it did little to sway the view the economic recovery has hit a soft patch.

“It’s great, it’s welcome news. It’s not a game changer,” said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“Whether it is broader themes in employment, GDP, industrial production, housing - there is a lot there that speaks to a headwind that is going to take some very significant time and energy to get through.”

A surprise rate cut in South Korea on Thursday following a 50-basis-point cut by Brazil on Wednesday evening also underscored the growing impact the slowdown was having worldwide.

But the lack of any monetary easing by the Bank of Japan on Thursday and limited clues in the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting, released on Wednesday, suggest central banks are still cautious about the need for further easing.

The Fed minutes showed the world’s biggest economy would have to weaken further before its central bank took any more easing steps. The minutes did however show some officials felt more stimulus was justified.

The dollar and euro hit session lows against the yen. The euro fell to a session low of 96.40 and last traded at 96.48, down 1.1 percent on the day. Against the dollar, the euro last traded at $1.2182, down 0.5 percent on the day.

EQUITIES SHUNNED

European shares followed Asian markets lower in response to the dampened prospects for any fresh stimulus measures, sending the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index down 1.3 percent.

The MSCI world equity index extended losses to fall 1.5 percent.

“Anyone who’s expecting some sort of quantitative easing come September ahead of the (U.S. presidential) elections, I think is possibly talking their own book because at the end of the day, we’re in an election year,” said Brenda Kelly, market strategist at CMC Markets.

“It will be a bit of a consolidation effort over the next number of weeks as the bulls and bears fight it out.”

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 93.28 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,511.25. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 14.09 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,327.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 44.38 points, or 1.54 percent, to 2,843.60.

The search for safety by investors pushed German government bond yields to new five-week lows, with 10-year debt down two basis points at 1.25 percent.

Italy’s one-year borrowing costs fell by more than a percentage point from a month ago at a 7.5 billion euros ($9.2 billion) sale of new 12-month bills on Thursday, but the country faces a stiffer test on Friday when it auctions 5.25 billion euros longer-term bonds.

CHINA DATA EYED

Markets are also awaiting Friday’s second quarter gross domestic product growth number from China, which is expected to show one of the few growth engines in the world economy is faltering.

A Reuters poll showed economists expect China’s growth to have slowed to 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its worst performance since the 2008/09 financial crisis.

But analysts are hopeful the world’s second-largest economy would have seen the worst between April and June, and expect a pick up in the third quarter as Beijing loosens monetary policy and fast-forwards infrastructure spending.

Oil markets were softer ahead of the data because China is such a big source of demand. Prices were also hurt as the International Energy Agency said a slowdown could cap prices.

Brent crude oil fell 96 cents to $99.27 a barrel at $99.33 and U.S. crude was at $84.57, down $1.24.

“All across risk assets, including oil, investors are seeing the global economic outlook as a glass half-empty,” said Ben Le Brun, a markets analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney. “There is a lot of caution ahead of the Chinese data.”

Spot gold was down 1 percent on the day at $1,559.46. The price has fallen by 1.4 percent so far this week, marking its second consecutive weekly decline.