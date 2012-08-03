GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rally on U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A larger-than-expected rise in the number of people hired by U.S. employers during July boosted the dollar against the yen, lifted oil prices and extended gains on world share markets on Friday.

U.S. stocks rallied more than 1 percent at the opening on the data.

Non-farm payrolls rose 163,000 last month, the Labor Department said, beating economists expectations for a 100,000 gain and offering hope of improvement in the world’s largest economy. It was the largest rise in payrolls in five months.

The unemployment rate, however, inched up to 8.3 percent from 8.2 percent in June. Analysts said that was likely to support expectations of further monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve intact.

“This number isn’t good enough to fix the economic problem that we are in,” said Ron Florance, managing director of investment strategy for Wells Fargo Private Bank based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“It’s a nice way to end a week of turmoil,” he added.

The dollar rose to a two-week high against the yen of 78.77 yen, the strongest level since July 20. It was last up 0.6 percent at 78.70 yen. The euro rose against the greenback to be up 0.7 percent at $1.2272.

The MSCI world equity index extended its gains, rising 1.5 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 172.10 points, or 1.34 percent, at 13,050.98. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 20.80 points, or 1.52 percent, at 1,385.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 48.18 points, or 1.66 percent, at 2,957.95.

Brent and U.S. crude futures also extended earlier price gains. Brent September crude was up $2.50 at $108.40 a barrel and U.S. September crude rose $3.05 at $90.18 a barrel.