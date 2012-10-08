GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on weak outlook for global economy

* World shares fall on global growth concerns, Wall St lower

* U.S. earnings season set to put fresh focus on slowdown

* Eyes on meeting of euro zone officials

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices fell on Monday after the World Bank cut its growth forecast for China, emphasizing concerns about the strength of the global economy.

The downward revision from the World Bank, which cut its growth expectations for the East Asia and Pacific region, added to the cautious tone heading into corporate earnings season, which starts in the United States on Tuesday.

Recent warnings from large multinationals such as FedEx Corp , Hewlett-Packard Co and Caterpillar Inc have already made investors wary.

“The World Bank’s downgrade is another indication of the various concerns ... which are likely to be reflected in the earnings results,” said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.

The World Bank said there was a risk the slowdown in China could worsen and last longer than many analysts have forecast. Still, the international lender expects China to have a soft landing as seen from the bank’s revised 7.7 percent growth forecast for this year and 8.1 percent for next year.

The World Bank had earlier this year forecast 8.2 percent GDP growth for China in 2012 and 8.6 percent in 2013.

Wall Street opened lower, while European shares were down nearly 1 percent. World shares as measured by the MSCI world equity index were down 0.7 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 42.72 points, or 0.31 percent, to 13,567.43. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was off 5.66 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,455.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 14.09 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,122.10.

The announcement from the World Bank deflated some of last week’s positive sentiment in the markets spurred by an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate.

DARKENING OUTLOOK

China’s role as the last major growth engine in the world economy amplified the impact of the World Bank’s forecasts in foreign exchange and commodity markets.

The dollar was up 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies .

Fears that slower economic growth would curb oil demand sent Brent crude for November delivery down 25 cents to $111.77 a barrel. U.S. crude dropped 50 cents to $89.38 a barrel.

“The World Bank’s pessimistic outlook for East Asian economies and warning that China’s economic slump could deteriorate further ... had a hand in pushing prices lower,” said David Wech, head of market analysis at Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy.

In Europe, fresh data showed investor sentiment had improved for a second consecutive month in October thanks largely to the monetary easing by central banks and Germany’s backing for a new permanent bailout fund for the European currency bloc.

German export data for August also surprised by jumping 2.4 percent month-on-month, far outperforming expectations for a drop of 0.5 percent in a Reuters poll of 17 economists.

However, uncertainty over the next steps in solving the region’s debt crisis, coupled with the weak economic outlook weighed on the euro which was 0.4 percent lower at $1.2976 .

European investors were focused on a meeting of euro zone finance ministers who will formally launch the new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism. They are also expected to discuss the problems facing Spain and Greece.

The market was also bracing for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Athens on Tuesday. Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Sunday said that Merkel’s trip did not necessarily mean Athens would receive the next tranche of aid under its bailout.