GLOBAL MARKETS-Spanish bonds inch towards 6 pct after downgrade

* European shares swing to gains after Spain downgrade * Demand rises for safe-haven German Bunds, Spain yields inch up * Oil up on Mideast tension, gold rises 0.2 pct * Wall Street expected to open higher after upbeat data By Marc Jones LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Spanish bond yields inched back towards the critical six percent mark on Thursday after a heavy downgrade from rating firm S&P, although hopes it could help persuade Madrid to take a bailout saw European shares and the euro pull away from recent lows. Pan-European equities had started the day in the red but were well in positive territory while Wall Street enjoyed its first higher open for four days. The brighter mood was helped by data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in more than four and a half years. "This is a lot better than expected. It's a number that is somewhat of a surprise and the market is going to react positively. It shows the trend that the labour market is slightly improving," said Peter Cardillo, Chief Market Economist, at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent as trading resumed. Dow Jones industrial average added 0.43 percent points and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.71 percent. The Euro STOXX 50, which has lost 3 percent since the start of the week, clawed back early morning falls and accelerated after the U.S. numbers to stand 1 percent higher at 2482.84 points at 1345 GMT. Having been firm all day, the dollar extended gains to hit a session high versus the yen of 78.50 compared with 78.34 before the release. Standard & Poor's piled additional pressure on Madrid late on Wednesday, as it cut the country's rating two notches to BBB- minus --one step from junk status-- and warned the intensifying recession and poor response from euro zone policymakers to the crisis had left it highly vulnerable. Markets expect Spain to be the first of the euro zone's 'big four' economies to require a rescue package. "We are working on the assumption that Spain will make a request for aid and so the only uncertainty comes from pinning down exactly when that will occur," said Nick Matthews, Senior European economist at Nomura in London. "There are a few domestic events that could delay a call for help but we expect it by the end of the month." The euro, closely linked to the euro zone's debt turmoil, pulled clear of 10-day lows to climb to $1.2884, lifted by hopes the S&P downgrade, and calls from the head of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, for urgent action, would shepherd Spain into an aid request. Spanish borrowing costs, measured in terms of its 10-year bond yields, rose 8 basis points to 5.91 percent, back towards the crucial 6 percent level that economists see as too expensive to sustain long-term. COURAGEOUS ACTION S&P's downgrade of Spain brought it into line with peer Moody's which will decide by the end of the month whether or not to strip Madrid of investment grade status. If it does, it could force investors with self-imposed lower limits on bond ratings to jettison their holdings and push up Spain's borrowing costs up even further. S&P's timing for its Spanish downgrade did not help fellow euro zone struggler Italy, as its borrowing costs rose to the highest since mid-July -- before the ECB's pledges to keep the euro intact -- at an auction of 6 billion euros of mainly three-year bonds.. Lagarde said in Tokyo political wrangling was adding to global economic uncertainty and prodded the world's rich countries to take swifter action as Europe's debt crisis drags on. Supporting those concerns, Greek unemployment hit a record 25.1 percent. It is the 35th month running it has risen and underscores the withering toll the crisis is having on the countries involved. "We expect action and we expect courageous and cooperative action on the part of our members," Lagarde said. OIL TENSIONS Tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices back above $115 a barrel, leaving prices less than a dollar away from their highest in almost a month. Turkey scrambled fighters and briefly detained a Syrian passenger plane on Wednesday, suspecting it of carrying military equipment from Moscow, while Turkey's military chief warned of a more forceful response if shelling continued to spill over the border. "The Syrian situation is heating up and there are fears about Turkey, a NATO member, retaliating and contagion in the region," said Bjarne Schieldrop, analyst at SEB in Oslo. Gold which fallen by more than 2 percent over the prior four trading days, its longest stretch of declines since June, snapped the trend to rise 0.2 percent to $1,769.39 an ounce. "Overall, it feels as though we may have found a base for gold at the moment and now we have to try the higher end of the range at $1,775/80," said MKS Finance head of trading Afshin Nabavi.