GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and oil resume fall, stocks slip after weak data

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The euro fell further against the U.S. dollar to start 2015, with the European Central Bank likely soon to embark on outright money-printing, while Brent crude fell more than 3 percent before paring losses in a volatile session.

Wall Street’s equity benchmark was slightly lower on Friday, with dividend plays among the only S&P 500 sectors in the black for the day. The S&P 500 on Wednesday closed its third consecutive year of double-digit percentage gains, though it ended about 1 percent below its all-time closing high.

The euro threatened to dip below $1.20 for the first time since June 2010, hitting a low of $1.2007. The divergence between European and U.S. monetary policy dominated currency markets’ thinking last year, and ECB President Mario Draghi’s saying that the bloc’s central bank was preparing for more action added to expectations it will step in soon.

“The risk is on the downside for the euro after these comments,” said Niels Christensen, an FX strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

“It could break below $1.20 since there is a risk of a very low inflation reading out of the euro zone next week. That will just add to pressure on the ECB to take measures when it meets later this month.”

The ECB, which targets inflation at just below 2 percent, holds its next policy meeting on Jan. 22.

The greenback’s broad strengthening included a rise to 120.74 yen. The dollar index hit 91.892, the highest since March 2006.

Business surveys showed the global economy ended 2014 in a fragile state as factories struggled to maintain growth across Europe and Asia, adding to pressure on central banks to implement more stimulus. In the United States, the pace of manufacturing growth slowed more than expected in December.

The weak data weighed on equity indexes.

The Dow Jones industrial average, after climbing early in the session, was down 32.05 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,791.02, the S&P 500 lost 8.14 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,050.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.44 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,703.62.

A modest New Year rally in European stocks quickly fizzled after the disappointing manufacturing data. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent. An MSCI gauge of major equity markets worldwide also ticked 0.5 percent lower.

Treasuries prices rose after the U.S. data, with benchmark 10-year notes last up 16/32 in price to yield 2.116 percent, near the lowest in two weeks. Thirty-year bonds gained 10/32 in price to yield 2.690 percent.

Yields on government bonds issued by the euro zone’s heavily indebted southern member states, which the ECB would likely buy in a quantitative easing program, fell on Friday after Draghi said the risk of the ECB falling short of its mandate on inflation targeting had risen compared with six months ago.

Oil prices remained fragile after tumbling in the second half of 2014. U.S. crude futures fell 0.5 percent to $53.01 a barrel, while Brent was off 1.7 percent at $56.36 .

“With no production cuts in the offing and a significant demand response years away, oversupply looks to be with us for a while,” RBN energy analyst Rusty Braziel said in a note. “One hundred dollar a barrel crude oil prices are in the rear view mirror, at least for a couple of years.”

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,183 an ounce, while silver prices rose 0.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Jessica Resnick-Ault and Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler)