GLOBAL MARKETS-Optimism over Greek deal boosts stocks, euro

* EU welcomes Greek reform offer to avert default

* European stocks jump, peripheral yields fall

* Gold drops as dollar rises on Greek deal hopes (Updates with U.S. market openings, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - A new offer by Greece on a reform package to avoid a default on its debts raised hopes that a tangible deal with international creditors was still possible, lifting global stock indexes and the euro on Monday.

Gold prices fell more than 1 percent as the U.S. dollar gained.

Euro zone finance ministers left a meeting with Greek officials in Brussels voicing optimism at Greece’s offer, with talk of more work ahead to achieve a potential deal this week.

The ministers agreed to reconvene before the week is over, after Greece thrashed out details with its international creditors the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

“The general theme is obviously more optimistic that Greece will be able to get a near-term deal,” said Edward Acton, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

The euro traded at $1.13930, up 0.38 percent on the EBS trading platform, closing in on the Asian trading session high of $1.14040.

MSCI’s all-country stock index climbed 1.2 percent.

At 11:23 a.m. ET (1523 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average rose 162.32 points, or 0.9 percent, to 18,178.27, the S&P 500 gained 19.39 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,129.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.20 points, or 0.84 percent, to 5,160.20.

Greek stocks were 9 percent higher, while Greek bank shares surged 20.8 percent. European shares were up 2.2 percent.

ROBUST U.S. DATA

U.S. Treasuries prices tumbled on optimism over a Greek deal and as stronger-than-expected U.S. existing home sales data supported expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike.

Benchmark 10-year prices were last down 24/32 to yield 2.35 percent, from a yield of 2.27 percent late Friday.

The National Association of Realtors said on Monday existing home sales increased 5.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.35 million units, the highest in five and a half years.

The data was the latest indication that housing and overall economic activity were gathering steam in the second quarter.

Athens is running out of cash to repay a 1.6 billion euro IMF loan due at the end of the month unless it secures new financing from international creditors.

Speculation is rife that, if no deal is reached on Monday, Greece would need to impose capital controls on Tuesday to avert a banking crisis as savers keep withdrawing funds from banks.

The ECB on Monday raised the ceiling on emergency liquidity Greek banks can draw from the country’s central bank for a third time in six days.

Gold fell more than 1 percent as global equities jumped on the signs of progress in Greek debt talks, which curbed safe-haven demand for the metal.

Spot gold was down as much as 1.4 percent to a session low of $1,183.75 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Sam Forgione in New York, Jamie McGeever in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)