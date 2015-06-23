GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece optimism lifts stocks but strong dollar tempers euro

* Greece optimism lifts shares in Europe, Asia

* Wall Street expected to open higher

* Euro falls vs dollar as Fed seen raising rates this year

* Italian bond yield premium over Germany lowest in a month

By Nigel Stephenson

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Optimism that a deal could be at hand to stave off a Greek default lifted global shares on Tuesday and cut borrowing costs for the euro zone countries considered most vulnerable to the protracted crisis.

European shares gained more than 1 percent to reach three-week highs and the risk premium that investors demand to hold Italian 10-year government bonds over German Bunds fell to its lowest for more than a month.

Wall Street was also expected to open higher, according to stock index futures.

The euro missed the party, though. It fell more than 1 percent against a dollar boosted by further evidence of U.S. economic strength and against the yen and sterling.

Greece presented new proposals on Monday that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement to unlock aid and avert default and a potential exit from the euro.

“It now appears that we will have a short-term solution to the problem,” said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and principal at ACIES Asset Management.

But some euro zone leaders cautioned that much work still needed to be done, and some Greek lawmakers reacted angrily to concessions offered by Athens.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2 percent. France’s CAC 40 index rose a similar amount and Germany’s DAX 1.0 percent. Greek stocks soared 4.5 percent.

Also fuelling the rally were better-than-expected data on factory and service sector activity in France, Germany and the euro zone overall, according to Markit’s preliminary June purchasing manager indexes.

Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7 percent. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.9 percent to a fresh 15-year high.

China’s CSI 300 index of the biggest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed up 3.2 percent.

Chinese factory activity showed signs of stabilising in June. The HSBC/Markit flash manufacturing PMI edged up to a three-month high of 49.6 from 49.2, still below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Low-risk German 10-year government bond yields fell 1 basis point to 0.88 percent.

Yields on 10-year bonds from Italy and Spain , two countries whose debt markets have felt some contagion from Greece in recent weeks, were down 7 and 6 bps at respectively. The spread of Italian 10-year yields over German equivalents tightened to its narrowest since mid-May.

EURO DOWN

The euro weakened 1.0 percent against a stronger dollar after data on Monday showed sales of existing U.S. homes rose to a 5 1/2-year high in May. That kept the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this year, which lifted the dollar 0.5 percent against a basket of currencies.

The euro last traded at $1.1220, having hit $1.1440 on Thursday. The yen was down 0.2 percent at 123.58 per dollar.

The U.S. housing data and the progress on Greece pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher. Ten-year yields were at 2.38 percent, up from 2.36 percent in New York on Monday.

Oil prices were barely changed as the European PMI data and optimism over Greece offset the prospect of oversupply. Brent crude was flat at $63.39 a barrel.

Gold held on to losses as the Greece talks and stronger equities reduced its safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was last steady at $1,182.10 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Patrick Graham in London and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Larry King)