GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, U.S. bond yields rise as data supports Fed move

* Greece optimism lifts shares in Europe, Asia

* Wall Street, MSCI global stock index near flat

* U.S. dollar gains as Fed seen raising rates this year (Updates with U.S. market opening levels, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar and bond yields rose on Tuesday as prospects for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year improved, while optimism that a deal could still be at hand to stave off a Greek default boosted European shares and kept a floor under U.S. stocks.

A seven-year high in new U.S. single family home sales last month, combined with other data, helped bolster the case for lifting benchmark U.S. interest rates.

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy could be ready for a first interest rate hike in September followed by a second increase in December and that the economy is likely to strengthen in the second half of the year.

Overseas, Greece presented new proposals on Monday that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement to unlock aid and avert default and a potential exit from the euro. But some euro zone leaders cautioned that much work still needed to be done, and some Greek lawmakers reacted angrily to concessions offered by Athens.

“If people are looking past Greece, we can return to the (monetary policy) divergence theme ... and when you do that you look at fundamentals,” said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. “Generally speaking, I think people see the U.S. economy accelerating, leading to a Fed rate hike.”

The greenback rallied to a better than one-week high of 0.93880 Swiss francs before drifting back to 0.93325 francs, up 1.30 percent on the day, while the euro fell to a two-week low of $1.11350 before recovering some ground to trade at $1.11840, off 1.38 percent..

MSCI’s all-country stock index was up just 0.04 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.31 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,130.09, the S&P 500 lost 0.49 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,122.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.73 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,149.24.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2 percent, while Greek stocks jumped 6.1 percent.

Also fueling the rally were better-than-expected data on factory and service sector activity in France, Germany and the euro zone overall, according to Markit’s preliminary June purchasing manager indexes.

Earlier, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.9 percent to a fresh 15-year high.

In the bond market, benchmark 10-year U.S. notes were last down 13/32 to yield 2.41 percent, from a yield of 2.36 percent late Monday.

Low-risk German 10-year government bond yields fell 1 basis point to 0.88 percent.

Crude futures rallied about 1 percent in New York trade, reversing losses from the European session and latching onto a rebound in oil products.

Futures of Brent crude were up 76 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $64.10 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $60.88. (Additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Barani Krishnan in New York, and Nigel Stephenson, Atul Prakash and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Larry King and Nick Zieminski)