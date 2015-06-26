GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks sag before crunch weekend for Greece

* Last-ditch Greek debt talks due on Saturday

* China shares sink as economy falters

* Currency, bonds rangebound as investors wait (Adds quote, updates prices)

By Jemima Kelly and John Geddie

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Friday as investors sought to cut exposure to risk after Greece and its creditors again failed to resolve their differences, paving the way for a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a default.

Currency and bond markets took a more cautious stance, driven by expectations that negotiators could still “pull a rabbit out of the hat”, as one strategist put it, before a Tuesday deadline when Athens has to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund.

U.S. stocks were set to open tentatively higher after the underperformance in Europe and an earlier slump across Asian bourses.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras expressed his government’s frustrations with creditors’ demands for austerity to French and German counterparts on Friday, evidence of the gulf that needs to be closed in weekend talks.

“Little appears to have come of this meeting beyond the usual disagreements and warnings, leaving the chances of a deal hanging on the success of Saturday’s ‘decisive’ Eurogroup meeting,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

If default cannot be averted, participants at Saturday’s meeting are expected to start preparing a “Plan B” to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent at 1,568.81 points by 1100 GMT. The MSCI index of world shares fell for a third day, down 0.2 percent at 433.35 points.

In currency markets, where the impact of news on Greece has been less clear, the euro trod water at $1.1205, stuck within a tight $1.1150-$1.1250 range for a third session.

Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were also broadly flat at 0.87 percent. Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds in Italy, Spain and Portugal, the three countries seen most vulnerable to spillovers from the Greek crisis, were also stable.

“The market still thinks either the EU or Greece are going to pull a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. “Don’t underestimate the Europeans. Europe has always surprised and the market thinks it’s going to do it again.”

SHANGHAI SLIDE

Earlier, Chinese stocks, which often march to their own drum beat, were knocked down as investors stampeded out of a market which has had an eight-month-long bull run.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 7.9 percent - the biggest drop in seven years - while the Shanghai Composite Index skidded 7.4 percent.

Further falls in China stocks “will send ripples throughout Asian markets,” investment advisor Rivkin said in a note.

Anxiety about Greece pressured shares elsewhere in Asia. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed down over 1 percent, recording its sixth week of losses.

Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.3 percent. Despite household spending rising more than expected, inflation has remained flat, keeping alive expectations for more central bank stimulus later this year.

In commodities trading, Brent crude edged down 0.1 percent to $63.13 a barrel while U.S. crude eased, with both stuck in tight ranges as investors focused on Greece.

"Traders and investors are very much on tenterhooks on the outcome (of talks on Greece)," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.