GLOBAL MARKETS-Rally in stocks fades ahead of Apple, Fed

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Global equity markets declined on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of earnings from Apple and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement, while crude prices slumped to multi-week lows on worries about oversupply.

The S&P 500 was on track for a second straight decline as investors awaited Apple earnings after the closing bell to gauge global demand. Investors were also bracing for the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day meeting on Wednesday for signs on the timing of an interest rate hike.

“The market is just kind of holding in check, there is no reason for them to make any huge moves on the broader market right now,” said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at O‘Neil Securities in New York.

“We’ve had this significant move off the lows off August but we’re right back hitting resistance so there is no reason to take it higher at the moment until they get a better feel for what Janet (Yellen) is going to say tomorrow.”

The benchmark index has rallied more than 10 percent from the end of September, when it retested lows hit in August.

European shares fell following a profit warning from BASF . The world’s largest chemicals firm blamed struggling emerging markets like China and Brazil.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.87 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,608.18, the S&P 500 lost 3.94 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,067.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,035.07.

MSCI’s all-country world index of the equity performance of 46 countries lost 0.5 percent, while the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index, tracking Europe’s 300 largest companies, was off 0.6 percent.

Markets are pricing in only around a 7 percent chance the U.S. central bank will raise rates this week, but investors will be watching for signals that it might act at its next meeting in December.

APPLE EYED

Apple was up 0.5 percent to $115.89 ahead of its results, with investors anxious to hear how many new phones it has been selling after supplier Manz cut its guidance.

Alibaba shares climbed 4.1 percent to $79.50 after the China-focused e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected revenue.

But BASF, whose products range from car coatings to mining acids, blamed the pressures facing major emerging markets like China and Brazil for the profit warning that knocked its shares 5 percent lower.

Prices of 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were up 8/32 to yield 2.0299 percent after a drop in durable goods orders for September was the latest data point to indicate the economy slowed in the third quarter.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in six weeks on Tuesday, as mounting worries over persistent oversupply grew ahead of U.S. data that was expected to show another increase in crude inventories. Brent crude was down 1.8 percent to $46.69 a barrel while U.S. crude was off 2.3 percent at $43.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.05 percent at 96.915. The greenback had briefly dipped into negative territory after a private gauge of U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in October.