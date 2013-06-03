FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MSCI world share index falls to lowest in a month
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

MSCI world share index falls to lowest in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - MSCI’s world equity index fell to its lowest level since the end of April on Monday, as recent talk of the Federal Reserve winding down its support programme and question marks over Japan’s stimulus drive weighed on markets.

The index, which tracks around 9,000 stocks in 45 countries, dropped over 0.4 percent in European trading to 365.33 points to leave it at its lowest level since April 29.

It is still up 7.7 percent this year but has lost roughly 2.5 percent over the last two weeks following comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke about slowing its $85 billion-a-month bond buying programme and doubts have began to emerge about Japan’s $1.4 trillion stimulus plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.