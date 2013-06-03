MSCI world share index falls to lowest in a month

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - MSCI’s world equity index fell to its lowest level since the end of April on Monday, as recent talk of the Federal Reserve winding down its support programme and question marks over Japan’s stimulus drive weighed on markets.

The index, which tracks around 9,000 stocks in 45 countries, dropped over 0.4 percent in European trading to 365.33 points to leave it at its lowest level since April 29.

It is still up 7.7 percent this year but has lost roughly 2.5 percent over the last two weeks following comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke about slowing its $85 billion-a-month bond buying programme and doubts have began to emerge about Japan’s $1.4 trillion stimulus plan.