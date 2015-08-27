FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: U.S. has best economic cards amid 'volatile few weeks'
August 27, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: U.S. has best economic cards amid 'volatile few weeks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday that the United States economy is strong and urged the U.S. Congress to quickly pass a budget and prevent a government shutdown to avoid contributing to global economic uncertainty.

“It’s been a volatile few weeks around the world. There’s been a lot of reports in the news, and stock markets swinging, and worries about China and about Europe,” Obama said in a speech.

“But the United States of America, for all the challenges we still have, continues to have the best cards. We just have to play them right,” he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler; Writing by Roberta Rampton)

