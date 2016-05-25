Saxo warns it may hike margin requirements for clients around Brexit vote

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Leading retail foreign exchange broker, Saxo Bank on Wednesday said there was a “high probability” it could raise margin requirements for clients around the Brexit vote.

In an email sent to clients, the bank said that the vote, scheduled for June 23, has the potential for sharp movements in currency pairs, including significant price gaps and periods when liquidity in the market will be in short supply.

“Clients have been advised that should there be increased market volatility and liquidity concerns leading up to, during and shortly after the vote, there is a high probability of margin requirement increases, as well as restricted availability of certain trade and order types,” Claus Nielsen, head of markets at Saxo Bank.

The warning comes after a sudden lifting of a cap on the Swiss franc rate against the euro in January 2015 by the Swiss National Bank saw trading seize up, prices evaporate and the currency’s value balloon by 40 percent in minutes, leaving a trail of losses and bankruptcies in the retail trading segment. (Reporting by Anirban Nag)