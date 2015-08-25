REFILE-Can't rule out more turbulence from China - Austrian Fin Min

(Refiles to change media identifying slug)

SALZBURG, Austria, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Further turbulence from China cannot be excluded in the next few months, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble said the situation in China and Brazil would be discussed by G20 nations.

Speaking after talks in Salzburg, Schaeuble also said the current wave of refugees arriving in Germany would affect the country’s budget plans but that Europe’s biggest economy could cope with the burden. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)