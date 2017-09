WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday that it was keeping an eye on financial markets and was in touch with its regulatory partners.

“We do not comment on day-to-day market developments,” a Treasury officials said in a brief statement. “As always, the Treasury Department is monitoring ongoing market developments and is in regular communication with its regulatory partners and market participants.” (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)