Obama briefed on global financial markets developments -White House
August 24, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Obama briefed on global financial markets developments -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has been briefed on developments in global financial markets, the White House said on Monday after world stock markets plunged.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said that the U.S. economy is strong and that U.S. officials continue to urge China to pursue financial reforms, including moving toward a more market-determined exchange rate for its currency. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey, Jeff Mason; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

