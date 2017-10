NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Gold jumped 3 percent on Friday as a disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report put pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy, increasing bullion’s investment appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Spot gold was up 3.4 percent at $1,615.40 an ounce by 10:14 a.m. EDT (1414 GMT), on track for its biggest one-day gain since January 2009.