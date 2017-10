NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Gold dropped 1 percent on Friday, extending losses as weaker U.S. equities and worries about the global economic outlook hurt bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,723.09 an ounce by 11:43 a.m. EDT (1543 GMT). It had hit $1,721.80, the lowest price since Sept. 13. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson)