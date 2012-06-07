FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold falls sharply as Fed gives no QE clues
June 7, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Gold falls sharply as Fed gives no QE clues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Gold fell by as much as 1 percent on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was prepared to shield the economy if financial strains worsened but offered few hints that additional policy stimulus would be forthcoming.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,609.89 an ounce at 1408 GMT, having fallen to a low of $1,600.04 an ounce after Bernanke’s testimony to the U.S. Congress.

Gold earlier rose to a session high of $1,628.80 an ounce as traders bet the Fed would suggest it could buy bonds to keep interest rates anchored - quantitative easing - which weighed on the dollar.

