Gold in rand hits record high
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
October 4, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Gold in rand hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gold priced in rand hit a record high on Thursday, while the South African currency struggled at one-month lows against the U.S. dollar, as a wave of strikes continued to grip the country's mining industry.

Gold in rand rose by 1.8 percent to a record 15,185.80 rand an ounce. So far this year, gold denominated in rand has risen by more than 20 percent, compared with a 14.5 percent rise in the dollar price of gold, which on Thursday was trading at $1,789 an ounce, near 11-month highs.

