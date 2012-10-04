Gold in rand hits record high

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gold priced in rand hit a record high on Thursday, while the South African currency struggled at one-month lows against the U.S. dollar, as a wave of strikes continued to grip the country’s mining industry.

Gold in rand rose by 1.8 percent to a record 15,185.80 rand an ounce. So far this year, gold denominated in rand has risen by more than 20 percent, compared with a 14.5 percent rise in the dollar price of gold, which on Thursday was trading at $1,789 an ounce, near 11-month highs.