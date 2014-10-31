TAKE-A-LOOK-Gold tumbles to four-year low

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices slumped to their lowest since 2010 on Friday as the dollar and stock markets soared following a new round of quantitative easing by the Bank of Japan and data showing a robust U.S. economy.

A surprise double-digit dive in the gold price in 2013 after 12 years of gains spooked Western investors, who sold en masse.

Rallying dollar and stock markets in 2014, on signs the U.S. economy was on the mend, have continued to divert investment away from the metal, which had however been helped by global political risks at the beginning of the year.

The prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve is now close to increasing interest rates and the end of its monetary stimulus there has been the trigger for the latest price movements. Further losses are widely anticipated.

Below is a selection of Reuters stories on the most recent price action and expectations of future moves:

