FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE-A-LOOK-Gold tumbles to four-year low
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Gold tumbles to four-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices slumped to their lowest since 2010 on Friday as the dollar and stock markets soared following a new round of quantitative easing by the Bank of Japan and data showing a robust U.S. economy.

A surprise double-digit dive in the gold price in 2013 after 12 years of gains spooked Western investors, who sold en masse.

Rallying dollar and stock markets in 2014, on signs the U.S. economy was on the mend, have continued to divert investment away from the metal, which had however been helped by global political risks at the beginning of the year.

The prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve is now close to increasing interest rates and the end of its monetary stimulus there has been the trigger for the latest price movements. Further losses are widely anticipated.

Below is a selection of Reuters stories on the most recent price action and expectations of future moves:

> Gold tumbles to 4-year low on rocketing dollar > Gold option volatility soars > Poll-Gold tipped to decline for 3rd year > Charts show gold could drop to $1,000/oz > Gold to bottom out in 2015 on low inflation > Fading volatility promises gold stagnation > Gold near tipping point for mine cuts,closures > Paulson PFR Gold Fund up 11 pct through Sept GRAPHIC > Price performance in various currencies link.reuters.com/fyt33w

Compiled by Clara Denina and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.