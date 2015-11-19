FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rising dollar tops Goldman Sachs' 2016 trade tips
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 19, 2015 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

Rising dollar tops Goldman Sachs' 2016 trade tips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Investment bank Goldman Sachs tipped a higher dollar as its top trade for 2016 on Thursday, heading a list that also bet on rising U.S. inflation and recommended buying long-dated Italian bonds over German bonds.

The long-term dollar bull reiterated its buy recommendation versus the euro and Japanese yen saying improvements in the U.S. labour market and resilience in domestic demand would drive up interest rates faster than the market is currently discounting.

Related to this, Goldman also said it expected U.S. inflation to accelerate through next year and recommended buying 10-year ‘break-evens’, a yield spread trade that is designed to profit when inflation is rising.

It said increased bond buying from the European Central Bank would be more of a boost for longer-term Italian bonds than their German peers and see the gap in the 10-year yields narrow by around 30 basis points to 75 basis points. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.