#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-European wheat futures mixed, eyes on USDA report

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices)	
    AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - European wheat futures
were narrowly mixed by late afternoon as a slight fall in
Chicago erased earlier gains in a market that was waiting for
impetus from Friday's monthly crop estimates from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA).	
    * Benchmark May milling wheat BL2K2 was down 0.75 euros or
0.36 percent at 204.75 euros a tonne by 1650 GMT.	
    * "We're recovering a little after the technical correction
yesterday in the run-up the USDA report," Helene Morin of French
grains consultancy Agritel said. 	
    * Paris prices had bounced earlier with U.S. futures after a
sharp fall on Wednesday. U.S. wheat then edged down in the
Chicago session on adjustments before Friday's world crop
estimates from the USDA. 	
    * A purchase of 60,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat by Egypt's state
buyer drew little reaction as U.S. wheat retained a clear price
advantage over European wheat. 	
    * Paris prices were nonetheless underpinned by expectations
of demand from other importers, notably Morocco.	
    * The cereals harvest in import-reliant Morocco could fall
by half this year due to adverse weather, a state agricultural
institute said on Wednesday. 	
    * "Morocco is a factor that could come and shake up the
market," Morin said. 	
    * The European Union granted 269,000 tonnes of wheat export
licences this week, official data showed. 	
    * In oilseeds, European rapeseed futures were firm in step
with U.S. soybeans. May rapeseed added 0.50 euros or 0.11
percent to 467.75 euros a tonne, just off an earlier nine-month
high of 469.50 euros.	
    * Rising prices were hurting margins for European oil mills,
some of whom were cutting rapeseed crushing. 	
    GERMANY  	
    * German wheat was little changed in cautious, risk-off
business ahead of the USDA crop forecasts on Friday. Firm German
feed wheat prices once more provided background support.	
    * Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in
Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 215 euros a tonne with
buyers at around 213 euros.	
    * "People are waiting to see the results of the USDA report
tomorrow and until then there is a risk-off mood," a German
trader said. "Flour mills have poor profit margins at current
firm prices and only buy hand-to-mouth."	
    * Increasing hope German grains escaped the cold snap in
late January and early February without widespread damage was
helping to keep new crop prices below old crop. New crop for
September delivery was offered for sale around 199 euros at
tonne with buyers around 197 euros.	
   * Germany's 2012 wheat crop will rise 6.3 percent on the year
to 24.2 million tonnes from 22.7 million tonnes in 2011, the
German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Thursday in its
first harvest forecast. 	
   * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 213 euros a
tonne with buyers at around 211 euros.	
   * The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from
the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU
feed wheat, with Spanish purchasers buying German feed wheat.
[ID nL5E8DN7QM]	
    SPAIN	
    * Spanish physical wheat prices have risen this week to
catch up with recent gains on futures markets but dealers said
volume was light as consumers sat on the sidelines while
awaiting market-moving news.	
    * Dealers reported a seasonal lull in the livestock
reproductive cycle had crimped demand, but farmers hanging on to
dwindling supplies of old crop was supporting prices.	
    * "With prices where they are it's hard to pass them on,
unless the markets change direction. We'll see what the USDA
says tomorrow," a dealer said.	
    * Prompt feed wheat was quoted at 223-224 euros/tonne in
leading grains port Tarragona , up 3-4 euros
from Monday.	
    * More deals were reported in new crop for September-October
delivery at 200 euros/tonne, up from 198 euros a week ago. 	
 * Prices as of 1700 GMT
                                                                                           
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         204.50    -1.00    -0.49   195.25     4.74
  London wheat        165.50     0.00    +0.00   153.65     7.71
  Paris maize         209.25     0.50    +0.24   197.25     6.08
  Paris rape          444.00     1.00    +0.23   421.50     5.34
  CBOT wheat          634.75    -4.50    -0.70   671.25    -5.44
  CBOT corn          633.25    -5.50    -0.86   654.75    -3.28
  CBOT soybeans      1332.25     5.50    +0.41  1207.75    10.31
  Crude oil          106.77     0.61    +0.57    98.83     8.03
  Euro/dlr              1.33     0.06    +4.34     1.30     2.31
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.	
    	
	
 (Reporting By Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg,
Martin Roberts in Madrid and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam)

