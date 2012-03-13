European wheat up cheered by U.S. gains

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - European wheat prices rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in U.S. futures and strong demand on French cash markets, traders said. * Front-month May milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> was 2.75 euros or 1.3 percent higher at 214.25 euros a tonne by 1226 GMT. * The next resistance was pegged at 216.25/216.50 euros. * New crop prices were also higher, pulled up by concerns about winter damage. * U.S. futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were all higher, pursuing their rally the previous day on expectations of Chinese purchases of corn, while soy was firm at multi-month highs on lower supply from South America. * "Chicago seems to be still buoyed by rumours of China buying," a European trader said, adding these rumours were regular. * Chinese feed mills are keen on importing U.S. corn as domestic prices of the grain are at a steep premium to imports, although cash traders could not confirm that any new deals have been signed. * Prices were also supported by the French wheat cash market, brokers said. * "The cash market is tight on the near-term. But it's hard to say whether it's new business or covering of a hefty lineup," one said. * European rapeseed were still pulled higher by the surge in U.S. soybean and crude oil prices. GERMANY * German wheat was strengthened by the rise in Paris with firm German feed wheat prices once more providing background support. * Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up one euro at 220 euros a tonne with buyers at 218 euros. * "The background markets remain firmed by the fears that France's wheat crop has suffered a damage and by talk of U.S. corn sales to China," one dealer said. "But there is something of a gap between buyers and sellers as people are waiting for more details about French crop losses." * Expectations of a good German grains crop this summer were helping to keep German new crop prices well below old crop. * New crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 203 euros at tonne with buyers around 201 euros. * Germany's 2012 wheat crop will rise 6.3 percent on the year to 24.2 million tonnes from 22.7 million tonnes in 2011, the German Farm Cooperatives Association said on Thursday in its first harvest forecast. * Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 219 euros a tonne with buyers at around 217 euros. * "If transport costs allow, producers are selling milling wheat into the feed market," a trader said. "This is giving background support to milling wheat prices." * The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU feed wheat, with Spanish purchasers recently buying German feed wheat. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain importer in Europe, rose on the week driven by gains in Paris and Chicago, while prices are likely to fall in the longer term with milling demand remaining modest and crops maturing and giving a better idea of new output, traders said. * "Milling demand is rather weak. A lot of operators find it more and more difficult to get bank financing. So they reduce purchases of grain and, while general consumption of bread and pasta remains stable, they probably go using inventories," one Italian grain analyst said. * Bread quality wheat was traded at 230-235 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, including delivery charges, above 227-229 euros a tonne at Milan's grain bourse a week ago, traders said. * Prices as of 1225 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 213.00 1.50 +0.71 202.50 5.19 London wheat 169.50 0.75 +0.44 153.65 10.32 Paris maize 211.50 2.50 +1.20 196.75 7.50 Paris rape 471.50 2.50 +0.53 438.25 7.59 CBOT wheat 659.25 6.50 +1.00 652.75 1.00 CBOT corn 674.00 2.50 +0.37 646.60 4.24 CBOT soy 1342.00 11.50 +0.86 1198.50 11.97 Crude oil 106.85 0.51 +0.48 98.83 8.11 Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.01 -0.46 1.30 1.06 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in Paris)